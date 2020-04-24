NOTICE TO MEMBERS Petition 0687/2019 by Ulrich Berger (German) on the abolition of the certificate under Article 75 of the Schengen Convention - PE650.419v01-00

sEuropean Parliament

8.4.2020

Subject: Petition 0687/2019 by Ulrich Berger (German) on the abolition of the certificate under Article 75 of the Schengen Convention

1. Summary of petition

According to the petitioner, under Article 75 of the Schengen II Convention, patients who require narcotic drugs and who travel with them to Schengen States must be able to provide a certificate. This must be issued by a doctor and authenticated by a public authority. This makes it impossible to travel on a spontaneous basis. Moreover, the duration of the trip and validity of the certificate (of a maximum of 30 days) must be indicated in advance. The petitioner considers that this rule violates the right to free movement and calls on the European Parliament to make a change to this rule so that persons who rely on narcotic drugs may also travel to Schengen States without being required to obtain a certificate beforehand.

2. Admissibility

Declared admissible on 10 December 2019. Information requested from Commission under Rule 227(6).

3. Commission reply, received on 8 April 2020

The petition refers to what is stipulated in Article 75 of the Convention implementing the Schengen Agreement of 14 June 1985, which entered into force in 1995 and was subsequently incorporated as part of the Schengen acquis into EU law by the Amsterdam Treaty. Article 75 gives the right to travellers to Schengen countries or between Schengen countries to carry narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for medical reasons provided that, at any check, they produce a certificate provided by a competent authority of their state of residence. Article 75 refers to the medicinal products mentioned in the 1961 Single Convention of Narcotic Drugs and the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances. Under these conventions, additional substances can be subjected to the checks laid down by national law on drugs.