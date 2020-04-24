NOTICE TO MEMBERS Petition 0687/2019 by Ulrich Berger (German) on the abolition of the certificate under Article 75 of the Schengen Convention - PE650.419v01-00

Article 75 has been subject to the decision of the (Schengen) Executive Committee of 22 December 1994 establishing the certificate provided for in the aforementioned Article to carry narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances as well as a list of central authorities to be contacted in the event of problems, generally national ministries of health or related bodies. The decision moreover stated that the certificate should have a maximum validity of 30 days.
The petitioner asks:
to allow travellers to Schengen countries or between Schengen countries to carry narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for medical reasons without producing the certificate referred to in Article 75; and
that the current situation constitutes a limitation in the rights and freedoms of persons with disabilities.
The main thrust of the petition is to facilitate rules governing spontaneous travel for persons carrying (for medical reasons) drugs/ medicine falling under drugs legislation. This would require legislative amendment. The Commission is not considering implementing such changes.
It is to be noted that the market for illicit drugs is the most dynamic criminal market, and that the use of illicit drugs remains one of the most longstanding threats to our societies and affects the lives of millions of people.
Possession of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for personal use has not been regulated at European level but is left to be decided by the Member States in national law. Thus, when Article 75 provides for uniform rules on carrying drugs and substances to Schengen countries or between Schengen countries, it enables the free movement of persons in need of medical treatment.
The drugs legislation is implemented by border guards when carrying out border checks. Within the Schengen area such checks can only be carried out after reintroduction of internal border control in accordance with the Schengen Borders Code. Where such control has not been reintroduced, it is a task for the police insofar as the control does not have effect equivalent to border checks.
Conclusion
The Commission has no intention at present to propose any amendments to the legislation in force.
