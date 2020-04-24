Log in
NOTICE TO MEMBERS Petition 0687/2019 by Ulrich Berger (German) on the abolition of the certificate under Article 75 of the Schengen Convention - PE650.419v01-00

04/24/2020 | 04:18am EDT

sEuropean Parliament

2019-2024

Committee on Petitions

8.4.2020

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject: Petition 0687/2019 by Ulrich Berger (German) on the abolition of the certificate under Article 75 of the Schengen Convention

1. Summary of petition

According to the petitioner, under Article 75 of the Schengen II Convention, patients who require narcotic drugs and who travel with them to Schengen States must be able to provide a certificate. This must be issued by a doctor and authenticated by a public authority. This makes it impossible to travel on a spontaneous basis. Moreover, the duration of the trip and validity of the certificate (of a maximum of 30 days) must be indicated in advance. The petitioner considers that this rule violates the right to free movement and calls on the European Parliament to make a change to this rule so that persons who rely on narcotic drugs may also travel to Schengen States without being required to obtain a certificate beforehand.

2. Admissibility

Declared admissible on 10 December 2019. Information requested from Commission under Rule 227(6).

3. Commission reply, received on 8 April 2020

The petition refers to what is stipulated in Article 75 of the Convention implementing the Schengen Agreement of 14 June 1985, which entered into force in 1995 and was subsequently incorporated as part of the Schengen acquis into EU law by the Amsterdam Treaty. Article 75 gives the right to travellers to Schengen countries or between Schengen countries to carry narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for medical reasons provided that, at any check, they produce a certificate provided by a competent authority of their state of residence. Article 75 refers to the medicinal products mentioned in the 1961 Single Convention of Narcotic Drugs and the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances. Under these conventions, additional substances can be subjected to the checks laid down by national law on drugs.

CM1202821EN.docx

PE650.419v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

Article 75 has been subject to the decision of the (Schengen) Executive Committee of 22 December 1994 establishing the certificate provided for in the aforementioned Article to carry narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances as well as a list of central authorities to be contacted in the event of problems, generally national ministries of health or related bodies. The decision moreover stated that the certificate should have a maximum validity of 30 days.

The petitioner asks:

  • to allow travellers to Schengen countries or between Schengen countries to carry narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for medical reasons without producing the certificate referred to in Article 75; and
  • that the current situation constitutes a limitation in the rights and freedoms of persons with disabilities.

The main thrust of the petition is to facilitate rules governing spontaneous travel for persons carrying (for medical reasons) drugs/ medicine falling under drugs legislation. This would require legislative amendment. The Commission is not considering implementing such changes.

It is to be noted that the market for illicit drugs is the most dynamic criminal market, and that the use of illicit drugs remains one of the most longstanding threats to our societies and affects the lives of millions of people.

Possession of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for personal use has not been regulated at European level but is left to be decided by the Member States in national law. Thus, when Article 75 provides for uniform rules on carrying drugs and substances to Schengen countries or between Schengen countries, it enables the free movement of persons in need of medical treatment.

The drugs legislation is implemented by border guards when carrying out border checks. Within the Schengen area such checks can only be carried out after reintroduction of internal border control in accordance with the Schengen Borders Code. Where such control has not been reintroduced, it is a task for the police insofar as the control does not have effect equivalent to border checks.

Conclusion

The Commission has no intention at present to propose any amendments to the legislation in force.

PE650.419v01-00

2/2

CM1202821EN.docx

EN

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 08:17:00 UTC
