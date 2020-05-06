Log in
NOTICE TO MEMBERS Petition No 1039/2019 by P. W. (Polish) on the allegedly unfair direct area payments to farmers - PE650.429v01-00

05/06/2020 | 04:29am EDT

European Parliament

2019-2024

Committee on Petitions

8.4.2020

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject: Petition No 1039/2019 by P. W. (Polish) on the allegedly unfair direct area payments to farmers

1. Summary of petition

The petitioner calls for new policies and criteria for direct area payments to farmers to be drawn up and implemented, and for all historical criteria and tools for the calculation of these subsidies, including the 'convergence mechanism' introduced in 2013, to be scrapped. In the petitioner's view, area payments should be determined on the basis of factors such as the following: efforts to maintain a continually balanced ecosystem on the land managed directly by the farmer; the preservation of the attractiveness of the landscape in the area concerned; the preservation of social life and culture in rural areas and efforts to implement anti-climate- change policies and principles.

2. Admissibility

Declared admissible on 20 February 2020. Information requested from Commission under Rule 227(6).

3. Commission reply, received on 8 April 2020 The petition

The petitioner complains against the unfair system of area-related direct payments in force in the EU and believes that there is no rational justification for agricultural holdings in Poland having lower levels of area payments than in most other Member States. The petitioner calls for new policies and criteria for direct area payments to farmers to be drawn up and implemented, and for all historical criteria and tools for the calculation of these subsidies, including the 'convergence mechanism' introduced in 2013, to be scrapped. In the petitioner's view, area payments should be determined on the basis of factors such as the following: efforts

CM1202832EN.docx

PE650.429v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

to maintain a continually balanced ecosystem on the land managed directly by the farmer; the preservation of the attractiveness of the landscape in the area concerned; the preservation of social life and culture in rural areas and efforts to implement anti-climate-change policies and principles.

The Commission's observations

When introducing direct payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) as part of the step away from price support, the payments were not based on a specific amount per hectare but linked to production (e.g. through yield). Due to different pedo-climatic conditions, these factors (yield, production) obviously vary a lot between Member States. The 2003 CAP reform introduced the "decoupling" of support, switching gradually from the production-linked support measures to support which does not require a specific production but leaves the choice of production to farmers according to market signals. The national allocations for decoupled support were based on the amount of coupled support previously granted. This means that there were no production obligations linked to the granting of support to farmers, but with a view to continuity, the support level within a Member State still reflected the amount of support granted before the decoupling.

The first partial step away from the allocation method described above towards the so-called "external convergence" of the direct payments was agreed by the Heads of State and Government in February 2013 as part of the overall agreement on the multiannual financial framework (MFF) for 2014-2020. This was subsequently reflected in the Member States' allocations for direct payments laid down in Regulation (EU) No 1307/2013, adopted by the European Parliament and the Council1. "External convergence" implies that national envelopes are adjusted in order to gradually reduce the difference between the support level in different Member States when calculating the support as an average per eligible hectare in the Member States. The implementation of the convergence of the direct payments is currently ongoing to the benefit of Polish farmers.

The Commission presented its Communication on the next MFF on 2 May 2018 and the proposal for the CAP post-2020 on 1 June 20182. For the CAP, the Commission proposed a significant continuation of the convergence of direct payment levels per hectare between Member States. More precisely, the Commission proposed that for all Member States with direct payments below 90% of the EU average, the gap up to the 90% of the EU average shall be closed by 50% during the next MFF. This means that while for the majority of Member States, the direct payments will decrease by up to 3.9% (compared to a reference value based on calendar year 2019), Polish farmers will benefit from the upward convergence.

Hand in hand with the proposal for a continuation of the external convergence, the Commission also proposed a reform of the CAP which will improve targeting and efficiency of support within each Member State in light of the objectives. Following the proposal, the CAP post-2020 shall contribute to the achievement of three general objectives:

  1. Regulation (EU) No 1307/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 December 2013 establishing rules for direct payments to farmers under support schemes within the framework of the common agricultural policy and repealing Council Regulation (EC) No 637/2008 and Council Regulation (EC) No 73/2009, OJ L 347, 20.12.2013, p. 608-670.
  2. COM (2018) 321 final and COM (2018) 392 final.

PE650.429v01-00

2/3

CM1202832EN.docx

EN

  1. to foster a smart, resilient and diversified agricultural sector ensuring food security;
  2. to bolster environmental care and climate action and to contribute to the environmental- and climate-related objectives of the Union;
  3. to strengthen the socio-economic fabric of rural areas.

The alternative criteria proposed by the petitioner as a key to allocating payments in the future CAP (climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, preservation of the attractiveness of the landscape, preservation of social life and culture etc.) in essence suggest that payments should be allocated for measures linked to the environment and climate and the socio-economic strengthening of rural areas (objectives b) and c) above).

The future CAP indeed aims to ensure that Member States increase the environmental and climate delivery by addressing the needs identified at national level in the process of strategic planning. Through the future CAP, Member States will have to make a greater overall contribution to the achievement of the specific objectives on the environment and climate in comparison to the current CAP (cf. Article 92 of the proposal for a CAP Strategic Plan Regulation3). Hence, a significant volume of payments allocated for measures linked to the environment and climate will be required under CAP legislation.

Rural areas play an important role as well in this context. They feature among the specific CAP objectives set to pursue the achievement of the general objectives and for which Member States will also carry out a targeted needs analysis and propose an adequate combination of interventions to address the needs.

The above-mentioned Commission proposals are currently being negotiated between the European Institutions. It will ultimately be for the Parliament and the Council to decide on the future CAP and its allocations under the MFF 2021-2027.

Conclusion

The current level of direct payments in various Member States reflects the criteria for allocations as agreed by the Parliament and the Council.

The Commission proposals for the MFF for 2021-2027 and for the CAP post-2020 are currently being negotiated between the European Institutions. The proposals give Member States leeway to use criteria other than historical references when allocating payments to farmers: in fact, the future CAP is expected to increasingly pay for the provision of public goods, especially in relation to the environment and climate. That said, it will ultimately be for the Parliament and the Council to decide on the future CAP and its allocations under the MFF 2021-2027.

3 COM (2018) 392 final.

CM1202832EN.docx

3/3

PE650.429v01-00

EN

European Parliament published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 08:28:01 UTC
