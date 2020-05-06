NOTICE TO MEMBERS Petition No 1039/2019 by P. W. (Polish) on the allegedly unfair direct area payments to farmers - PE650.429v01-00

to maintain a continually balanced ecosystem on the land managed directly by the farmer; the preservation of the attractiveness of the landscape in the area concerned; the preservation of social life and culture in rural areas and efforts to implement anti-climate-change policies and principles.

The Commission's observations

When introducing direct payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) as part of the step away from price support, the payments were not based on a specific amount per hectare but linked to production (e.g. through yield). Due to different pedo-climatic conditions, these factors (yield, production) obviously vary a lot between Member States. The 2003 CAP reform introduced the "decoupling" of support, switching gradually from the production-linked support measures to support which does not require a specific production but leaves the choice of production to farmers according to market signals. The national allocations for decoupled support were based on the amount of coupled support previously granted. This means that there were no production obligations linked to the granting of support to farmers, but with a view to continuity, the support level within a Member State still reflected the amount of support granted before the decoupling.

The first partial step away from the allocation method described above towards the so-called "external convergence" of the direct payments was agreed by the Heads of State and Government in February 2013 as part of the overall agreement on the multiannual financial framework (MFF) for 2014-2020. This was subsequently reflected in the Member States' allocations for direct payments laid down in Regulation (EU) No 1307/2013, adopted by the European Parliament and the Council1. "External convergence" implies that national envelopes are adjusted in order to gradually reduce the difference between the support level in different Member States when calculating the support as an average per eligible hectare in the Member States. The implementation of the convergence of the direct payments is currently ongoing to the benefit of Polish farmers.

The Commission presented its Communication on the next MFF on 2 May 2018 and the proposal for the CAP post-2020 on 1 June 20182. For the CAP, the Commission proposed a significant continuation of the convergence of direct payment levels per hectare between Member States. More precisely, the Commission proposed that for all Member States with direct payments below 90% of the EU average, the gap up to the 90% of the EU average shall be closed by 50% during the next MFF. This means that while for the majority of Member States, the direct payments will decrease by up to 3.9% (compared to a reference value based on calendar year 2019), Polish farmers will benefit from the upward convergence.

Hand in hand with the proposal for a continuation of the external convergence, the Commission also proposed a reform of the CAP which will improve targeting and efficiency of support within each Member State in light of the objectives. Following the proposal, the CAP post-2020 shall contribute to the achievement of three general objectives:

