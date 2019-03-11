Log in
NOTICE – Emergency Rule Filed with State Register: Sweet Potato Yield Adjustments (LAC 7:XV.143)

03/11/2019

NOTICE - Emergency Rule Filed with State Register: Sweet Potato Yield Adjustments (LAC 7:XV.143)

March 11, 2019

LDAF has filed an emergency rule with the State Register giving public notice that in accordance with the emergency provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:953(B), the Commissioner has enacted an emergency regulation amending LAC 7:XV.143 to allow individual growers to request an adjustment in their fresh market yields for sweet potatoes for the 2018 crop year. The deadline for submission is March 25, 2019. For more information, please contact our office.

LDAF - Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 21:14:08 UTC
