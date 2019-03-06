NOTIFYD : Integrates with KanTime Enterprise Agency Platform, Hires CTO to Fuel Future Growth

DALLAS, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTIFYD is proud to announce its integration with KanTime, an industry-leading post-acute software company. NOTIFYD takes a unique approach to solving a company's communication needs through a clear, efficient, and easily implemented workflow solution addressing a dispersed work- force's engagement needs.



"Both NOTIFYD and KanTime help companies achieve and maintain the highest level of success and productivity within their healthcare organization. When this happens patients receive the highest quality and most consistent care. At the end of the day, the patient experience is what matters most. To that end, we are very excited to partner with KanTime to bring these common goals to our mutual customers," said NOTIFYD CEO, Clint Peery.

NOTIFYD places a high value on the end user experience striving to ensure that the end users – those employees utilizing the KanTime system – are thriving with the use of technology and that the benefits are both tangible and impactful.

NOTIFYD Benefits

Broadcast, fill, and confirm shifts in minutes

Take control and manage schedules by automating shift reminders

Book trainings and fill classes without having to make a phone call

Reduce overtime and decrease labor cost

Improve client retention

Disseminate vital information such as compliance training, weather alerts, hospitalizations, and more to hundreds or even thousands of employees in minutes

New CTO, Josh Guthrie, stated, "Integrating NOTIFYD's unique approach to messaging within the KanTime system guarantees that companies will be able to improve their operations without burdensome switching costs, while also reducing operating costs and remaining compliant and secure. I am excited to begin working with the NOTIFYD team to bring this incredibly unique technology and other solutions to healthcare companies everywhere."

Prior to joining NOTIFYD, Guthrie spent six years in progressive leadership positions at Cox Automotive managing multiple engineering teams and overseeing IT and the development of multiple software product lines. Most notably, he was responsible for the technical operation of a $30 million SaaS business, helping to grow revenue by over $10 million and profit margins by 30%.

About NOTIFYD

NOTIFYD is not just a vendor. We are not just a piece of software or technology solution. We are your strategic, long-term partner for the success of your business through our innovative and secure communication solution. By equipping you with the best, leading-edge product and communication tool for your workforce, we help solidify their engagement and satisfaction. An engaged and satisfied workforce promotes long-term usage and advocacy. Engage your workforce and enjoy increased productivity and satisfaction across the board. To learn more about NOTIFYD, contact Forrest Salsberry at forrest.salsberry@notifyd.com or call 855-668-4398.

About KanTime

Silicon Valley based KanTime Healthcare Software, the fastest growing post-acute software provider, provides cloud based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, and private duty agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operations efficiency, and most importantly deliver quality patient care with its two core philosophies that are "Do It Right the First Time" and "Manage by Exception." With these core values, KanTime ensures that your clinician always captures the necessary data required for a particular patient as well as provides your back-office staff real time KPI's via interactive dashboards. Moreover, KanTime works seamlessly on any point of care device be it iOS, Android, or Windows based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers a robust business intelligence tool that allows upper level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and take action. For more information visit www.kantime.com or contact sales @kanrad.com for a demo.

