NOVA Chemicals completes sale of interest in Novealis joint venture

04/15/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Chemicals Corporation, 1000 Seventh Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 5L5
www.novachemicals.com | 403.750.3600 tel | 403.269.7410 fax

Calgary, Alberta (April 15, 2020) - NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its 50% ownership interest in Novealis Holdings LLC (“Novealis”) to Borealis AG (“Borealis”).

Formed in 2018, Novealis is the joint venture between affiliates of Borealis and NOVA Chemicals, which subsequently formed a 50/50 joint venture with an affiliate of Total S.A. to launch Bayport Polymers LLC in Houston, Texas.

##

About NOVA Chemicals
NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life safer, healthier and easier. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care® NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
www.novachem.com

For further information please contact: 


NOVA Chemicals
Media Inquiries 
Jennifer Nanz
Director, Corporate Communications 
e-mail: jennifer.nanz@novachem.com

Investor Inquiries 
Patty Masry 
Leader, Financial Reporting and Investor Relations 
e-mail: patty.masry@novachem.com 

The NOVA Chemicals logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.
Responsible Care is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
