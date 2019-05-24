NOVA's Paula Apsell Named Senior Executive Producer Emerita

Paula Apsell, the award-winning science journalist who guided the PBS
program “NOVA” to worldwide acclaim as the most popular science program
on American television and online, has been named Senior Executive
Producer Emerita. The announcement comes as Apsell retires from Boston
public television station WGBH, where she spent more than four decades.
“Paula’s remarkable talent and dedication to science literacy has kept
NOVA at the forefront of science media,” said WGBH President Jonathan
Abbott. “She has worked to advance the public understanding of science
for generations of NOVA viewers. I am pleased to appoint her Senior
Executive Producer Emerita.”
In 2018, Apsell was honored with a Lifetime
Achievement Award from the National Association of Television Arts
and Sciences. This week, WGBH announced it is establishing an annual
scholarship in her name in recognition of Apsell’s distinguished service
and steadfast support of science education. The Paula S. Apsell/WGBH
STEM Boston Public School Scholarship will be granted to Boston public
school students who plan to study in the fields of science, technology,
engineering and mathematics at the college level.
“I am honored to have this scholarship bear my name and hope it provides
the opportunity for students to realize their dreams of studying in a
STEM field,” said Apsell. “I wish to thank WGBH, the team at NOVA, and
our independent producers for their tremendous support over the years.
Whatever I have accomplished, it is because of those talented, dedicated
and hardworking individuals.”
In 1975, Apsell joined NOVA, producing science documentaries on subjects
as varied as smallpox eradication, genetic engineering and artificial
intelligence. In 1985, after spending a year as a Knight Fellow in
Science Journalism at MIT, she returned to NOVA as Executive Producer,
remaining at the helm for 33 years and introducing such
innovative miniseries as Origins with Dr. Neil de
Grasse Tyson and The Elegant Universe hosted by Dr. Brian
Greene. Under her leadership, NOVA earned Emmy, Peabody, and duPont Gold
and Silver Baton awards. She served on the board of the Smithsonian
National Museum of Natural History and is a Fellow of the American
Association for the Advancement of Science.
