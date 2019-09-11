Log in
NOVATECH EXPANDS INTO LOUISIANA WITH ADDITION OF COPY & CAMERA

09/11/2019 | 03:48pm EDT

Nashville, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novatech, award-winning provider of Managed IT and Print Services and core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, the oldest private equity firm in the Southeast, has announced an acquisition of Copy & Camera, a leading managed print servicer headquartered in Lafayette, LA. With Copy & Camera joining the organization, Novatech continues its expansion into new markets as well as offering additional value to its existing customer base.

An industry-leading Managed IT and Print Services provider, Novatech is recognized a record 12 times by Inc Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.

“We are thrilled to partner with a strong company like Copy & Camera to enlarge our Southeast footprint and have a strong base from which to build in Louisiana,” said Novatech CEO Dan Cooper.  

Brian Connell, principal at Trivest and deal team member for Novatech, said, “The opportunity to add Copy & Camera’s strong Louisiana presence and strong management team to Novatech’s overall operations was fantastic. We anticipate a great future.”

Copy & Camera will continue to operate out of its own offices in Lafayette, Louisiana, Houma, Louisiana, and Beaumont, Texas, as well as retain the staff and Copy & Camera name.

Former CEO of Copy & Camera, Jeff Landgrave, will become President of Novatech’s Louisiana market. Kathy Blanchard, will continue in her role as General Manager of the Copy & Camera operations.

“We were approached by several acquirers in the industry and spoke to all of them at some length,” said Landgrave. “In the end, Novatech’s vision of the industry and forwarding-thinking management team align with our goals to provide world-class technology services. We are very excited to continue to operate in the Louisiana market as part of the Novatech team.”

“Like us, Novatech believes providing their customers with outstanding service quality is paramount,” said Kathy Blanchard. “With their knowledge and experience in the managed print industry and our almost 60 years of servicing the Louisiana community, it was a great fit.”  

Founded in 1998 in Memphis before moving its headquarters to Nashville in 2004, Novatech is continuing with plans to expand its footprint throughout the country. This is the 15th acquisition for Novatech, the seventh in the past two years and third in 2019.

“As we seek to grow throughout the country, we’re reminded of Novatech’s mission to flourish as a team by delivering caring, efficient service and support to our customers and to each other,” Cooper said. “We deliver outstanding equipment and service performance beyond our customers’ expectations, and constantly work to improve our offerings to create a complete managed business environment. That’s what sets us apart from all the rest.”

 

### 

About Novatech, Inc.

Novatech is an award-winning, Managed IT and Print Services provider offering on-site and remote support of network infrastructure and peripherals. Novatech offers free cost analysis so you may easily choose the exact solutions, equipment, accessories and software to meet your needs – within your budget. For more information, visit www.Novatech.net. Follow @novatechnet on social media for all the latest news.

 

About Trivest Partners:

Trivest Partners is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder/family owned businesses in the United States and Canada.  Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 250 transactions, totaling in excess of $6.0 billion in value.  For additional information, please visit www.trivest.com

Attachments 

Lucas Leverett
Novatech, Inc.
6156102042
lucas.leverett@Novatech.net

© GlobeNewswire 2019
