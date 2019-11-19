Log in
NOVATECH NAMES SCOTT STAHL COO

0
11/19/2019 | 07:19pm EST

Nashville, TN, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business technology solutions leader Novatech, Inc. has announced the addition of Scott Stahl as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Stahl has been a recognized business leader in managed services for the bulk of his career, including fifteen years in operations and management. His experience will be a crucial component of the company’s efforts in pioneering the Managed Office marketplace. Scott’s expertise with one of the industry’s key software platforms – e-automate – will empower him to leverage the tool with increased effectiveness.

Stahl’s responsibilities will include overseeing various financial functions as well Novatech’s administrative

group, reporting to CEO Dan Cooper. He will also be involved with Novatech’s continued acquisitions and national growth plans.

“We are very excited to have Scott on board as we continue to move toward operational excellence,” said Cooper. “His insight and background are an ideal match for the new efforts our internal teams are making in delivering the best experience for our organization and our customers.”

 

###

About Novatech, Inc.

The Managed Office Experts at Novatech empower organizations to increase productivity, lower costs, minimize risks and drive growth. Through Expert Guidance in consultation, design, implementation and support of business technology, Novatech’s portfolio of world-class Managed Office solutions liberate clients to focus on running their business, leaving the tech to an award-winning provider with over 25 years of industry-leading experience. For more information, visit www.Novatech.net. Follow @novatechnet on social media for all the latest news.

 

Attachment 

Lucas Leverett
Novatech, Inc.
6156102042
lucas.leverett@Novatech.net

© GlobeNewswire 2019
