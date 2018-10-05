NOW : Odessa Pumps Exhibiting at PBIOS 2018

October 5, 2018 - Odessa Pumps, a DistributionNOW Company, will be exhibiting at the Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS) in Odessa, Texas. This biennial event is an oil and gas industry staple, bringing attendees together with hundreds of exhibitors to learn about the latest technology and newest equipment. PBIOS is a non-profit event focused on education and honoring the industry's past.

We will be showcasing surface pumps for your upstream and midstream applications. Our sales staff and product experts will be there to answer your questions, so be sure to stop by!

About Odessa Pumps Odessa Pumps & Equipment, a DistributionNOW company, has been a leader in providing solutions, packages, parts, repair, and machining for more than 35 years. Ranging from the pump needs of oil & gas fields to keeping the water flowing for the cities and towns we call home, Odessa Pumps is your full-service pump company.

For more information on the Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS), visit the official event page: http://www.pboilshow.org/