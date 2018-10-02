NOXXON Presents Top-Line Data From NOX-A12 Monotherapy Part of Ongoing Metastatic Colorectal and Pancreatic Cancer Trial

Regulatory News:
NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth
Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer
treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced
today that it is presenting top-line data of the ongoing clinical trial (NCT03168139)
testing NOX-A12 alone (part 1) and available safety data from the
combination of NOX-A12 with Merck & Co./MSD’s Keytruda® (pembrolizumab)
(part 2) in patients with metastatic, microsatellite-stable pancreatic
and colorectal cancer later today at the Fourth CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR
International Cancer lmmunotherapy Conference in New York, NY, USA.
Main conclusions from the part 1 data are:
-
NOX-A12 penetrates the tumor microenvironment in both pancreatic and
colorectal cancer tissue, where it binds and neutralizes its target
CXCL12
-
Changes in the cytokine signature clearly indicate that NOX-A12
modulates the tumor microenvironment and induces an immune-stimulatory
Th1-like immune response in approximately 50% of patients with
analyzable serial biopsies
-
There is a statistically significant correlation between the degree of
target inhibition in tumor tissue and the changes in the cytokine and
chemokine immune profiles
-
A cell population, double-positive for the surface markers CD14 &
CD15, has been identified which could potentially serve as a biomarker
to predict immune response upon NOX-A12 treatment.
Additionally, to date, the safety profile of NOX-A12 combined with
pembrolizumab is consistent with that of pembrolizumab monotherapy in
advanced cancer patients.
“We are very pleased to see what appears to be a clear response to the
increased neutralization of NOX-A12’s target in the analyzed tumor
biopsy tissues. The design of the NOX-A12 monotherapy part of the study
has provided NOXXON with data enabling a better understanding of the
relationship between dose and tissue penetration and which complementary
mechanisms of action merit further investigation,” said Jarl Ulf
Jungnelius, Chief Medical Officer of NOXXON Pharma.
“We are looking forward to discussing this data with the experts at the
Fourth CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference.
Later this year, once we obtain efficacy data from all patients in part
2 of the trial, testing NOX-A12 in combination with Keytruda®,
we will focus on the correlation between the tissue immune reactions and
the clinical responses,” said Aram Mangasarian, Chief Executive Officer
of NOXXON Pharma.
The poster is online at www.noxxon.com:
NOX-A12
Poster 4th CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR
About NOXXON
NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment
(TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection
barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through
neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach
works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor
defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic
impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the
lead program NOX-A12 will deliver top-line data from a Keytruda®
combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer
patients in 2018. The company plans to initiate further studies with
NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy, for which an
orphan drug status has been granted in the US and EU. The company’s
second asset, NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune
system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in pancreatic cancer patients both
as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found
at: www.noxxon.com
Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme
Corp.
