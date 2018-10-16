NOXXON to Attend the ESMO 2018 Congress in Munich

Regulatory News:
NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris:
ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer
treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced
today its participation in the 2018 congress of the European Society for
Medical Oncology (ESMO), October 19-23, 2018, Munich, Germany.
The annual ESMO conference, one of the leading European oncology
conferences provides a multi-professional platform for oncology
education and international scientific and clinical research. Aram
Mangasarian, Chief Executive Officer of NOXXON Pharma, and Jarl Ulf
Jungnelius, Chief Medical Officer of NOXXON Pharma, will represent the
Company at the congress and meet with international experts, key opinion
leaders and researchers.
“Our focus is to discuss the impact of NOX-A12 treatment on patients
with pancreatic and colorectal cancer and the CXCL12 inhibitor’s
relevance in lung cancer and glioblastoma,” said Aram Mangasarian.
“NOXXON is developing specialized drugs that act on the tumor
microenvironment by neutralizing key chemokines to enable greater
therapeutic impact as part of combination therapies. We are currently
collaborating with Merck to test our anti-CXCL12 (SDF-1) agent NOX-A12
in combination with Merck & Co./MSD’s Keytruda®
(pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic, microsatellite-stable
colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients at the National Center for
Tumor Diseases in Heidelberg, Germany,” he added. “Our hypothesis is
that by modulating the gradient of the chemokine CXCL12, NOX-A12 can
increase infiltration of cytotoxic T-cells otherwise excluded from these
tumors.”
NOXXON Pharma will be available for meetings with experts and
researchers.
About NOXXON
NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment
(TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection
barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through
neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach
works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor
defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic
impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the
lead program NOX-A12 will deliver top-line data from a Keytruda®
combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer
patients in 2018. The company plans to initiate further studies with
NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy, for which an
orphan drug status has been granted in the US and EU. The company’s
second asset, NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune
system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in pancreatic cancer patients both
as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found
at: www.noxxon.com
Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme
Corp.
