NOXXON to Attend the ESMO 2018 Congress in Munich

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today its participation in the 2018 congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), October 19-23, 2018, Munich, Germany.

The annual ESMO conference, one of the leading European oncology conferences provides a multi-professional platform for oncology education and international scientific and clinical research. Aram Mangasarian, Chief Executive Officer of NOXXON Pharma, and Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, Chief Medical Officer of NOXXON Pharma, will represent the Company at the congress and meet with international experts, key opinion leaders and researchers.

“Our focus is to discuss the impact of NOX-A12 treatment on patients with pancreatic and colorectal cancer and the CXCL12 inhibitor’s relevance in lung cancer and glioblastoma,” said Aram Mangasarian. “NOXXON is developing specialized drugs that act on the tumor microenvironment by neutralizing key chemokines to enable greater therapeutic impact as part of combination therapies. We are currently collaborating with Merck to test our anti-CXCL12 (SDF-1) agent NOX-A12 in combination with Merck & Co./MSD’s Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic, microsatellite-stable colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients at the National Center for Tumor Diseases in Heidelberg, Germany,” he added. “Our hypothesis is that by modulating the gradient of the chemokine CXCL12, NOX-A12 can increase infiltration of cytotoxic T-cells otherwise excluded from these tumors.”

NOXXON Pharma will be available for meetings with experts and researchers.

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 will deliver top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018. The company plans to initiate further studies with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy, for which an orphan drug status has been granted in the US and EU. The company’s second asset, NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in pancreatic cancer patients both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

