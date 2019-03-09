NPA National Petroleum Authority : Cylinder Recirculation Model not cast in stone - Dr. Amin Adam

Deputy Energy Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, says government is not impervious to ideas that will inure to the effective implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model.

Speaking at a stakeholders' engagement forum in Accra, Dr. Amin Adam stated that though consultations about the policy have been widely conducted, government is still open to ideas that will help improve the eventual rollout.

Government through the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the regulator, has been on the road, soliciting the thoughts of members of the public at various forums. So far, the NPA has engaged with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Members of the Council of State, residents of Nima/Maamobi, Sunyani and Koforidua as well as the media.

Dr. Amin Adam also disclosed that the first bottling plant is expected to be in operation this very year, insisting that safety remains a major component in the policy. 'We can't ignore the issues of the safety, health and security of the public, hence the need to put structures in place to ensure that systems guide the process going forward.'

On his part, the Chief Executive of NPA, Hassan Tampuli, said the policy gives room for enormous job opportunities in several key areas. 'There will also be a number of indirect jobs created for installations, maintenance, fabrication and other services. New investment opportunities such as bottling companies, bottle transportation, manufacturing of cylinders and cylinder re-distributors will also be available for grabs.'

Mr. Tampuli said the policy will be fully implemented and assured stakeholders there will be no turning. 'The relevant licenses will be issued and safety protocols will be keenly observed to ensure the safety of the good people of Ghana, while increasing access to LPG for domestic, commercial and industrial use from the current 25% level to 50% by 2030.'

On her part, the Second Lady Samira Bawumia says she is committed to the policy and will be an advocate for its implementation. 'The CRM will go a long way to encourage the safe use of LPG in domestic, commercial and industrial places. Under the new policy, LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMC) will ensure that the cylinders are in good condition before they are handed over to the end user.'

According to her, using LPG product should not result in the loss of lives. 'No woman! No Child! No Family should lose a loved one because of usage of LPG in cooking. LPG is a friend not an enemy when used safely.'

