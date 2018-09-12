NPI National Pharmaceutical Industries SAOG : Disclosure

Disclosure

National Pharmaceutical Industries SAOG (the 'Company') having its registered office at P.O. Box: 120, PC 124, Rusayl Industrial Estate/ Al-Seeb/ Muscat Governorate, announces that following a meeting of the Company's board of directors on 30 July 2018 the Board unanimously resolved to convert the Company from a public joint stock company to closed joint stock company ('Conversion from SAOG to SAOC') subject to approval of shareholders at an extra-ordinary general meeting. Following the Board approval, the Company filed an application with the Capital Market Authority ('CMA') on 12 August 2018 and was pleased to receive an initial approval from the CMA on 10 September 2018 to its proposed Conversion from SAOG to SAOC.

The Company has received a written confirmation from Oman Investment Fund Holding Co LLC (holding 69.66% shares of the Company) and Middle East Investment LLC (holding 30.07% shares of the Company) (together 'Majority Shareholders') that the Majority shareholders support the Company's Conversion from SAOG to SAOC and also undertake to purchase all of the shares held by minority shareholders in the Company at a purchase price of 189Bz per share, if the minority shareholders wish to sell their shares prior to the Company's Conversion from SAOG to SAOC.

Disclosure - (Arabic) إفصاح

تعلن الشركة الوطنية للصناعات الدوائية ش.م.ع.ع )'الشركة'( وعنوان مكتبها المسجل ص.ب: 120 ، رمز

بريدي، 124 ، منطقة الرسيل الصناعية، محافظة السيب/ مسقط، أنه وعقب اجتماع مجلس إدارة الشركة بتاريخ

30 يوليو/ 2018 م، قرر مجلس الإدارة بالإجماع تحويل الشركة من شركة مساهمة عامة إلي شركة مساهمة

مقفلة )'تحويل الشركة من شركة مساهمة عامة إلى شركة مساهمة مقفلة'(، مع م ا رعاة موافقة المساهمين أثناء

انعقاد اجتماع الجمعية العامة غير العادية للمساهمين في الشركة. عقب موافقة مجلس إدارة الشركة تقدمت

الشركة بطلب للهيئة العامة لسوق المال )'الهيئة العامة لسوق المال'( بتاريخ 12 أغسطس/ 2018 م، واستلمت

موافقة مبدئية من الهيئة العامة لسوق المال بتاريخ 10 سبتمبر/ 2018 فيما يتعلق بالتحويل المقترح للشركة

من شركة مساهمة عامة إلى شركة مساهمة مقفلة.

استلمت الشركة تأكيد كتابي من شركة الصندوق العماني للاستثمار القابضة ش.م.م )والتي تحتفظ بما نسبته

69.66 % من أسهم الشركة( والشرق الأوسط للاستثمار ش.م.م )التي تحتفظ بما نسبته 30.07 % من أسهم

الشركة(، )ويشار إليهما مجتمعتين ب 'أغلبية المساهمين'(، يؤكد على دعم أغلبية الشركاء تحويل الش ركة من

شركة مساهمة عامة إلى شركة مساهمة مقفلة وتعهدهم بش ا رء كافة الأسهم التي يحتفظ بها باقي المساهمين

في الشركة بسعر 189 بيسة للسهم الواحد، إذا رغب صغار المساهمين في بيع أسهمهم قبل تحويل الشركة

من شركة مساهمة عامة إلى شركة مساهمة مقفلة.

قامت الشركة بتعيين الأفاضل/ المتحدة للأو ا رق المالية ش.م.م وعنوانها: ص.ب: 2566 ، رمز بريدي: 112 ،

روي، مسقط، سلطنة عمان، تلفون: 24763337 - 00968 ، فاكس: 24503750 - 00968 ، بريد إلكتروني:

ayman@usoman.com ، كوسيط لأغلبية المساهمين في الشركة لإكمال ش ا رء الأسهم المطروحة للبيع من قبل

صغار المساهمين في الشركة فيما يتعلق بتحويل الشركة من شركة مساهمة عامة إلى شركة مساهمة مقفلة.

تبدأ فترة عرض الش ا رء من 2 /اكتوبر/ 2018 م وتنتهي في 31 /اكتوبر/ 2018 م.