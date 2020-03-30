Log in
NPPC Cancels 2020 World Pork Expo

03/30/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

Next Year's WPX Set for June 9-11, 2021

DES MOINES, IA, March 30, 2020 - The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) today announced that its board of directors has decided to cancel the 2020 World Pork Expo in June due to COVID-19 human health concerns. World Pork Expo 2021 is scheduled for June 9-11 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

'While deeply disappointed to cancel this year's Expo, NPPC's board of directors unanimously agreed it was prudent to make this decision now,' said NPPC President Howard 'A.V.' Roth, a pork producer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin. 'By eliminating COVID 19-related uncertainty surrounding the event, we allow producers and others across the industry to focus on the essential role we play in the nation's food supply system at this critical time.'

'We will do our part to support the nation's transition back to normalcy and look forward to making next year's World Pork Expo better than ever,' added Roth.

World Pork Expo is the world's largest pork-specific trade show, where more than 20,000 industry professionals gather for three days to showcase innovations, introduce new products and participate in training and educational programs.

# # #

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America's 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.

Disclaimer

National Pork Producers Council published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 02:12:14 UTC
