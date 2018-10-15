NPS National Park Service : Cape Cod National Seashore Announces Request for Proposals for Lease at Nauset Knoll Motor Lodge

Cape Cod National Seashore Announces Request for Proposals for Lease at Nauset Knoll Motor Lodge

EASTHAM, Mass. - The National Park Service announces a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the leasing of the Nauset Knolls Motor Lodge within Cape Cod National Seashore. The Nauset Knoll Motor Lodge is currently the only lodging facility offered within the boundaries of Cape Cod National Seashore. This RFP provides the opportunity for interested individuals and organizations to submit proposals to the National Park Service (NPS) to lease this property. The link to the posting on the external website is https://www.fbo.gov/?s=opportunity&mode=form&id=6157220bf1b83b143fa832c16d93c880&tab=core&_cview=0.

The Nauset Knolls Motor Lodge consists of a twelve-unit motor lodge in three one-story frame buildings connected by open canopies. Located on the lower end of the peninsula of Cape Cod, the motor lodge overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and Nauset Beach, which is managed by the Town of Orleans. A pre-submittal conference and site tour of the offered property will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM.

Please see the Request for Proposals for the required information needed for the submittal. All submittals must be received no later than 12:00 p.m. on December 17, 2018, in order to be evaluated and considered.

For more information visit our web site at www.nps.gov/caco.

