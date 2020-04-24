NPS National Park Service : Goats to be used to Manage Vegetation and Fuels at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area

Log in
Goats to be used to Manage Vegetation and Fuels at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area

04/24/2020 | 07:28pm EDT
News Release Date:
April 24, 2020

Contact: Joseph Nicholas, (530) 722-5608

Beginning Monday, April 27th, 2020, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area will utilize goats to manage vegetation and fuels at the Tower House Historic District. The Tower House Historic District is located approximately two miles west of Whiskeytown Lake and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973 for its association with early settlement in northern California during the Gold Rush. Though this area is closed due to hazards resulting from the Carr Fire of 2018, the goats will be viible from state highway 299 to both the north and the south. Managing vegetation and fuel loads in this area is critical for maintaining defensive space around such historic structures as the Camden House. Beginning in the 1850s, the settlers of the Gold Rush era grazed this well-watered and productive area with goats, cattle, sheep and pigs. In the absence of grazing, many of the nonnative species which have been introduced over the years (such as Himalayan blackberry, yellow star thistle, and Scotch broom) will take over if left unmanaged, and can adversely impact historic orchards, structures, and the pastoral landscape. In order to address these concerns, the National Park Service is utilizing goat grazing to support the following objectives:

• Preserve the historic structures and cultural landscape.
• Stabilize and preserve the historic vegetation.
• Manage invasive non-native weeds.
• Reduce hazardous fuels and create defensive space around structures.

During the project, temporary fencing will be utilized to contain the goats. Visitors are welcome to view the goats from a distance but may not enter closed areas or approach the goats or the livestock guardian dogs. Livestock guardian dogs are used to protect the goats from predators. These animals are not pets. Please keep your distance for your safety and for the safety of the livestock. As always, pets must be leashed at Whiskeytown.

The goats for this project are provided and managed by Blue Tent Farms out of Red Bluff, CA. Approximately 20 acres will be grazed during this project, which is expected to last up to three weeks.

For more information on this project, please contact Joseph Nicholas, (530) 722-5608. For general information on Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, please visit www.nps.gov/whis.

Disclaimer

NPS - National Park Service published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 23:27:11 UTC
