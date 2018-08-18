NPS National Park Service : Star Party at Tuzigoot National Monument

Experience your national parks after dark! On September 7th, 2018, The National Park Service and The Astronomers of Verde Valley would like to invite the public to Tuzigoot National Monument to explore the skies.

The star party will begin at 6:30pm with a presentation by Sebra Choe. Ms. Choe is the town of Camp Verde Economic Development Specialist. She recently worked with local officials and dark sky advocates for the town of Camp Verde to be designated as an International Dark Sky Community. Ms. Choe will be speaking about that process and why dark skies matter. After the presentation, telescopes will be open for public viewing from 7:00-9:30 pm. Night time activities are FREE!

For a safe and fun evening, we advise that visitors wear close-toed shoes and bring flashlights with a red filter. Also, if you would like to sit with us a while and enjoy the night sky, camp chairs are recommended.

Time and date of this event is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

