NPS National Park Service : “Still Water” Fine Art Exhibit at St. Croix River Visitor Center

09/15/2018 | 01:33am CEST
News Release Date:
September 14, 2018

Contact:Jean Van Tatenhove, 715-483-2278

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wisconsin: The National Park Service is hosting the 'Still Water' art exhibit from September 12 through October 28, 2018. This multimedia art exhibit was conceived and curated by local textile artist Jean Judd in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and showcases the works of nine local artists.

The exhibiting artists are: Kathy Adamek (Bayport, MN), Becky Benson (Stillwater, MN), Curtis Dale (Stillwater, MN), Elaine Frederickson (Stillwater, MN), James Harvieux (Stillwater, MN), Jean M. Judd (Cushing, WI), Bob Lyksett (Hudson, WI), Randy Raduenz (Stillwater, MN), and Kendra Schwabel (St. Paul, MN).

View varied art pieces ranging from ceramics to paintings to textiles. Each piece created by a local artisan explores the concept of rivers and water and the connection they hold with the residents and environment. Artists invite the viewer to reflect upon what the river means to them and where their own connections lay.

An artists' reception will be held on September 22, from 2pm to 4pm at the St. Croix River Visitor Center. Enjoy the chance to meet and talk with the artists while looking at the artwork just steps away from the St. Croix River.

The St. Croix River Visitor Center is located at 401 North Hamilton Street in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, and is open daily 9:00 to 5:00. It features exhibits on the river's natural environment, the 18-minute file The St. Croix: A Northwoods Journey, and a bookstore. Park rangers can help children become junior rangers. Admission is free.

For additional information on the Riverway, please visit www.nps.gov/sacn or call (715) 483-2274.

www.nps.gov/sacn

The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, a unit of the National Park System, was established by the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1968. It is one of a group of eight rivers in the country which first received this recognition. For over 200 miles, the St. Croix and its tributary, the Namekagon, flow through some of the most scenic and least developed country in the Upper Midwest.

Disclaimer

NPS - National Park Service published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 23:32:02 UTC
