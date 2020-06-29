NQ Minerals Plc

NQ Minerals Acquires the Beaconsfield Gold Mine

London, United Kingdom-June 29, 2020-NQ Minerals Plc (AQSE:NQMI, OTCQB:NQMLF,OTCQB:NQMIY) ("NQ" or the "Company") announces that the Company has now signed all necessary agreements and made the necessary payments to purchase and take immediate possession of the high-grade and historic Beaconsfield Gold Mine in Tasmania, Australia.

The Beaconsfield Gold Mine has historic recorded production of c.1.8 million ounces of gold averaging c.15 grams per tonne (c.½ ounce per tonne) and was closed in 2012 due to the low gold price at that time. The gold price has since increased by over 100% and the Company plans to re-open the mine as soon as practicably possible.

NQ plans to recommission the gold processing plant, which is currently under care and maintenance, and re-open the mine by developing a new modern mine decline access into the Beaconsfield Mine from surface to reconnect into the existing mine workings at the lower section of the orebody, which comprises all of the current stated gold resources. This new decline will be capable of running large modern mining equipment and men/materials/rock from surface to anywhere in the mine underground workings and will allow for the most efficient low-cost operations possible.

NQ is currently increasing production at its flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania, Australia. On May 7, 2020, NQ also announced a new JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of the lower section of the Beaconsfield Gold Mine of 1.454 million tonnes grading 10.3 grams per tonne (g/t) for 483,000 ounces of gold. Significant additional gold potential is still to be assessed in the upper section of the old Beaconsfield Mine workings, plus the orebody remains open at depth.

The Beaconsfield Gold Mine gathered the attention of the world in 2006, when a minor earthquake triggered an underground rock fall trapping three miners.

David Lenigas, NQ's Chairman, said:"Beaconsfield is an exceptional high-grade gold asset and will provide a solidplatform to bring the Company's second minein Australia into production. The Company is now focused on bringing the Beaconsfield gold processing plant back into operational status as soon as practicable. The mine has a long and rich history in Northern Tasmania, and we understand the importance of this heritage. We are lookingforward to bringing jobs and economic activity back to Beaconsfield."

Competent Person's Statement(NQ Minerals Plc)

The information in this report that relates to the Beaconsfield Gold Mine is based on information compiled by Roger Jackson, an Executive Director of the Company, who is a 25+ year Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and a Member of Australian Institute of Company Directors. Mr. Jackson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the

2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Jackson consents to the inclusion of the data contained in relevant resource reports used for this announcement as well as the matters, form and context in which the relevant data appears.

About NQ Minerals

NQ Minerals Plc is listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) under the ticker NQMI andhas it's 1:100 ADRtraded on the US OTC QB under ticker NQMIY and its ordinary shares aredual traded on the US OTC QB under the ticker NQMLF.

NQ Minerals operations are in Australia. NQ commenced base metal and precious metal production in 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania.Hellyer has apublished JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated at 9.25 Mt which is host to Gold at 2.57 g/t Au for 764,300 oz Au, Silver at 92 g/t Ag for 27,360,300 oz Ag, Lead at 2.99% Pb for276,600 tonnes and Zinc at 2.57% Zn for 217,400 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port.The Company is also planning to re-open the historic high-grade Beaconsfield Gold Mine in Tasmania, which has a JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.454 Mt at 10.3 g/t Au for 483,000 ounces of gold. Regular updates on the progress of theHellyer Gold Mine and Beaconsfield can be viewed on NQ's website atwww.nqminerals.com.

