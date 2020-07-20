NQ Minerals Plc
NQ Minerals Appoints European Investor Relations Advisor
London, United Kingdom - July 20, 2020 - NQ Minerals Plc (AQSE:NQMI, OTCQB:NQMLF, OTCQB:NQMIY) ("NQ" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation ("Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH", "DGWA"), a mining and resource focused European investment banking boutique, as its Investor and Corporate Relations advisor in Europe.
With offices in Frankfurt, Berlin and Vienna as well as representatives in Australia and Canada, DGWA will focus on the growing interest in mining and exploration within the European financial community due to Europe's considerable investment commitments in the clean energy, electric vehicle and energy storage systems industry.
DGWA will collaborate with NQ Minerals to help gain investor awareness and drive investment opportunities from the European financial markets and will provide investor relations services to help NQ position itself in the German-speaking financial markets.
NQ Mineral's Chairman David Lenigas said, "We are delighted to be partnering with DGWA to attract European and especially German-speaking investors and bring the NQ Minerals opportunity to the European capital markets. Due to the increasing imperative for sustainability throughout the value chain from EU governments, the industry as well as consumers, NQ is well positioned to capitalise on these developments in the EV and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) space. NQ's conflict-free metals production from Australia will resonate well in German investors.
Moreover, the commercial production and expansion plans of our Hellyer base and precious metals mine, as well the Company's plans to bring its Beaconsfield Gold Mine back into production provides an excellent opportunity, particularly for precious metals investors in Germany. Germany's gold demand per person is one of the highest worldwide according to the World Gold Council."
About NQ Minerals
NQ Minerals Plc is listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) under the ticker NQMI and has it's 1:100 ADR traded on the US OTC QB under ticker NQMIY and its ordinary shares are dual traded on the US OTC QB under the ticker NQMLF.
NQ Minerals operations are in Australia. NQ commenced base metal and precious metal production in 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania. Hellyer has a published JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated at 9.25 Mt which is host to Gold at 2.57 g/t Au for 764,300 oz Au, Silver at 92 g/t Ag for 27,360,300 oz Ag, Lead at 2.99% Pb for 276,600 tonnes and Zinc at 2.57% Zn for 217,400 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port.The Company is also planning to reopen the historic high-grade Beaconsfield Gold Mine in Tasmania, which has a JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.454 Mt at 10.3 g/t Au for 483,000 ounces of gold. Regular updates on the progress of the Hellyer Gold Mine and Beaconsfield can be viewed on NQ's website at www.nqminerals.com.
About DGWA
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH ("DGWA"), the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation is a boutique European investment and financial markets consulting firm based in Frankfurt, Germany. The management team have a 25-year track record in trading, investing and analysing SME's around the world. DGWA has been involved in over 250 IPO's, financings, bond issues, dual listings and corporate finance transactions as well as corresponding road shows and awareness campaigns.
For more information, please contact:
NQ Minerals plc
David Lenigas, Chairman lenigas@nqminerals.com
Colin Sutherland, Chief Financial Officer colin.sutherland@nqminerals.comTel: +1 416 452 2166 (North America)
Media Enquiries IFC Advisory Limited
Graham Herring / Tim Metcalfe graham.herring@investor-focus.co.ukTel: +44 (0) 203 934 6630 (United Kingdom)
Corporate Adviser
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro
Tel: +44 (0) 207 183 7407 (United Kingdom)
Corporate Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Monk/ Maciek Szymanski
+ 44 (0) 203 005 5000 (United Kingdom)
The Following section relates to NQ Minerals Plc's news releases distributed in the United States:
Cautionary Note to US Investors
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") permits US Mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Any estimates of mineral resources shown in this press release or on NQ Minerals PLC's website have been prepared in accordance with definition standards of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves produced by the Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee, which may differ from definition standards of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Industry Guide 7.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
