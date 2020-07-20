NQ Minerals Plc

NQ Minerals Appoints European Investor Relations Advisor

London, United Kingdom - July 20, 2020 - NQ Minerals Plc (AQSE:NQMI, OTCQB:NQMLF, OTCQB:NQMIY) ("NQ" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation ("Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH", "DGWA"), a mining and resource focused European investment banking boutique, as its Investor and Corporate Relations advisor in Europe.

With offices in Frankfurt, Berlin and Vienna as well as representatives in Australia and Canada, DGWA will focus on the growing interest in mining and exploration within the European financial community due to Europe's considerable investment commitments in the clean energy, electric vehicle and energy storage systems industry.

DGWA will collaborate with NQ Minerals to help gain investor awareness and drive investment opportunities from the European financial markets and will provide investor relations services to help NQ position itself in the German-speaking financial markets.

NQ Mineral's Chairman David Lenigas said, "We are delighted to be partnering with DGWA to attract European and especially German-speaking investors and bring the NQ Minerals opportunity to the European capital markets. Due to the increasing imperative for sustainability throughout the value chain from EU governments, the industry as well as consumers, NQ is well positioned to capitalise on these developments in the EV and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) space. NQ's conflict-free metals production from Australia will resonate well in German investors.

Moreover, the commercial production and expansion plans of our Hellyer base and precious metals mine, as well the Company's plans to bring its Beaconsfield Gold Mine back into production provides an excellent opportunity, particularly for precious metals investors in Germany. Germany's gold demand per person is one of the highest worldwide according to the World Gold Council."

About NQ Minerals

NQ Minerals Plc is listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) under the ticker NQMI and has it's 1:100 ADR traded on the US OTC QB under ticker NQMIY and its ordinary shares are dual traded on the US OTC QB under the ticker NQMLF.

NQ Minerals operations are in Australia. NQ commenced base metal and precious metal production in 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania. Hellyer has a published JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated at 9.25 Mt which is host to Gold at 2.57 g/t Au for 764,300 oz Au, Silver at 92 g/t Ag for 27,360,300 oz Ag, Lead at 2.99% Pb for 276,600 tonnes and Zinc at 2.57% Zn for 217,400 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port.The Company is also planning to reopen the historic high-grade Beaconsfield Gold Mine in Tasmania, which has a JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.454 Mt at 10.3 g/t Au for 483,000 ounces of gold. Regular updates on the progress of the Hellyer Gold Mine and Beaconsfield can be viewed on NQ's website at www.nqminerals.com.

