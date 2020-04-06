NQ Minerals : First Quarter 2020 Production from NQ's Hellyer Mine and COVID-19 Response Plan

For immediate release 6 April 2020

NQ Minerals Plc

(the "Company" or "NQ")

First Quarter 2020 Production from NQ's Hellyer Mine and COVID-19 Response Plan

London listed NQ Minerals Plc (AQUIS: NQMI) (OTCQB: NQMLF), the base and precious metals producer from its flagship Hellyer Gold Mine ("Hellyer") in Tasmania Australia, announces excellent production levels of base metals concentrate were achieved for the First Quarter ("Q1") ending 31 March 2020. Hellyer's lead concentrate production for the Quarter totalled 8,127 tonnes and 4,609 tonnes of zinc concentrate. Refer to Table 1.

In addition, NQ highlights that a total of 1,081 ounces of gold and 230,441 ounces of silver were produced as a payable precious metal credits in the lead and zinc concentrate streams for the Quarter.

Hellyer started implementing programmes to increase plant throughput during the Quarter, with a systematic increase in average production rate from 110 tonnes per hour to 122 tonnes per hour by Quarter end. Further production rate increases are planned during Q2.

Hellyer has now produced 37,098 tonnes of lead concentrates and 27,192 tonnes of zinc concentrates since the mine started operations in September 2018, and has generated approximately A$58 million in gross revenues from start-up to the end of Q4 2019. Unaudited financial results for Hellyer Gold Mines Ltd for Q1 2020 will be announced shortly.

David Lenigas, Chairman of NQ Minerals, commented:

"Operations at NQ's Hellyer operations have performed extremely well this Quarter, especially considering the current global COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 represents an unprecedented challenge for people, governments and businesses worldwide. The Tasmanian Government responded quickly to the virus and was the first State in Australian to limit any travel to its island State and has implemented strict controls within the state. Confirmed COVID-19 infections in the State remain low.

"Fortuitously, Hellyer is currently regarded by the Tasmanian Government as an essential business during this critical period. While Hellyer has implemented tightened control measures in respect to employee health and safety, mining and processing activities continue as normal as can be hoped for in these uncertain times. None of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and the actions we are taking represent our best judgement, based on what we know today. As always, the safety of our employees is our top priority.

"With respect to operations for the Quarter, Hellyer has successfully implemented a number of steps to increase production rates by 10% to an average of 122 tonnes per hour. These actions are part of a systematic effort to raise overall production rates to 1.2 million tonnes per year. The base metals market has been under pressure due to the COVID-19 situation, however Hellyer is seeing a number of positives with USD vs AUD exchange rate moves during the period and a near 20% rise in the Australian gold price increase to A$2,620 per ounce. China appears, on the face of it, to be through the worse of the