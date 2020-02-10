Log in
NQ Minerals : Institutional Equity Issue

02/10/2020 | 11:13am EST

For immediate release

10 February 2020

NQ Minerals Plc

(the "Company" or "NQ")

Institutional Equity Issue

London listed NQ Minerals Plc (NEX: NQMI) (OTCQB: NQMLF), the base and precious metals producer from its Hellyer Gold Mine ("Hellyer") in Tasmania Australia, announces that it has raised GBP210,100 (gross) at 7 pence per share from a UK based Institutional investor and a private investor for general working capital purposes and the Company will issue 3,001,428 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") under this equity issue.

Admission and Settlement

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange and admission is expected to occur on or around 14 February 2020 ("Admission"). Upon Admission, the Company will have 337,325,170 ordinary shares of 0.1p each on issue, each carrying the right to one vote. There are no shares held in treasury.

The total voting rights in the Company will therefore be 337,325,170 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The placing is conditional upon the terms of a placing agreement and the shares being admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange.

-END-

About NQ Minerals

NQ Minerals is an Australian-based mining company which commenced production in Q4 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania. Hellyer has a published JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated at 9.25 Mt which is host to Gold at 2.57 g/t Au for 764,300 oz Au, Silver at 92 g/t Ag for 27,360,300 oz Ag, Lead at 2.99% Pb for 276,600 tonnes and Zinc at 2.57% Zn for 217,400 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port. The Company anticipates strong cash-flow and profitability from Hellyer and has a portfolio of exciting exploration prospects. Please visit our website at www.nqminerals.com.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to the Hellyer Gold Mine is based on information compiled by Roger Jackson, an Executive Director of the Company, who is a 20+ year Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and a Member of Australian Institute of Company Directors. Mr. Jackson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration results,

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Jackson consents to the inclusion of the data contained in relevant resource reports used for this announcement as well as the matters, form and context in which the relevant data appears.

For further information, please contact:

NQ Minerals plc:

David Lenigas, Chairman lenigas@nqminerals.com

Colin Sutherland, Chief Financial Officer colin.sutherland@nqminerals.comTel: +1 416 452 2166 (North America)

Media Enquiries:

Graham Herring IFC Advisory graham.herring@investor-focus.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 7793 839 024 (United Kingdom)

Corporate Adviser:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge/Liza Vasilyeva

Tel: +44 207 183 7407 (United Kingdom)

Disclaimer

NQ Minerals plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 16:12:05 UTC
