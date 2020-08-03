NQ Minerals : Proposed Senior Stock Exchange Listing

NQ Minerals Plc

Proposed Senior Stock Exchange Listing

NQ Minerals Appoints International Legal Firm to Prepare Prospectus to

trade on Globally recognised Tier-1 Stock Exchange

London, United Kingdom - August 3, 2020 - NQ Minerals Plc (AQSE:NQMI, OTCQB:NQMLF, US ADR OTCQB:NQMIY) ("NQ" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed international legal firm Hill Dickinson in London to prepare the necessary prospectus and documentation to have NQ's shares traded on a Tier-1 Stock Exchange.

NQ Minerals' Executive Chairman, Mr David Lenigas, said;

"Now that the Company's annual accounts have been published showing solid year on year revenue growth the Board of the Company has determined that the Company has reached a size and stage of development that it is appropriate to consider what other platforms and exchanges exist to position the Company to take maximum advantage of the Company's maturing operating status. The Board has engaged advisors to review all the alternatives available to the Company. The Board will consider the advice when received and decide which country, and which exchange the Company will seek a listing on closer to the time of prospectus lodgement. Independent expert's reports have also been commissioned on the Company's assets, which will form an integral part of the listing application. The Aquis Stock Exchange is an excellent trading platform for growth companies, and it has and will continue to serve NQ Minerals very well, as we transition from an exploration company to a mining company with robust assets and a solid future."

About NQ Minerals

NQ Minerals Plc is listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) under the ticker NQMI and has it's 1:100 ADR traded on the US OTC QB under ticker NQMIY and its ordinary shares are dual traded on the US OTC QB under the ticker NQMLF.

NQ Minerals operations are in Australia. NQ commenced base metal and precious metal production in 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania. Hellyer has a published JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated at 9.25 Mt which is host to Gold at

2.57 g/t Au for 764,300 oz Au, Silver at 92 g/t Ag for 27,360,300 oz Ag, Lead at 2.99% Pb for 276,600 tonnes and Zinc at 2.57% Zn for 217,400 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port.The Company is also planning to re-openthe historic high-gradeBeaconsfield Gold Mine in Tasmania, which has a JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of