Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NQ Minerals : Q3 Production Results & September Record Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

NQ Minerals PLC

(the 'Company' or 'NQ Minerals';
NEX: NQMI, OTCQB: NQMLF)

Q3 Production Results & September Record Production

October 29, 2019

NQ Minerals Plc (NEX: NQMI) (OTCQB: NQMLF), a mineral processing, exploration and mining company announces its third quarter ('Q3') production and operating results for the period 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019.

Hellyer Gold Mines

NQ Minerals realised improved plant performance and output in Q3 resulting in record monthly production in September, with this positive trend continuing in October 2019. Q3 production was as follows:

Quarterly Concentrate Output - 2019

Reconciled Production Q3 Q2 Q1 YTD
Lead (Pb) Concentrate 6,656 t 5,452 t 4,712 t 16,820 t
Zinc (Zn) Concentrate 3,311 t 4,416 t 3,015 t 10,472 t
Pyrite Concentrate 10,109 t 28,375 t 18,488 t 56,972 t

During Q3, the production emphases was placed on concentrate grades and metallurgical recoveries in the lead and zinc circuits. The improvements in metallurgical recoveries from August to September increased from 36.5% to 45.35% in the lead circuit and from 33.7% to 42% in the zinc circuit. These recoveries compare with life of mine projections of 47% for lead and 38% for zinc.

Lead recoveries realised during October have been 41.4% with zinc recoveries of 48.3%. The lower Q3 zinc concentrate output compared to Q2 was the result of lower zinc grades in the zone being dredged and lower pyrite production resulted from process changes which required a temporary halt in pyrite production, which has been resolved.

Improved metallurgical recoveries allowed its 100% owned subsidiary Hellyer Gold Mines Pty Ltd to realise unaudited Q3 revenues of GBP8.02m and gross profits from operations of GBP3.45m, this does not factor in associated costs at the plc level.

Brian Stockbridge, Chairman of NQ Minerals commented:

'The continued positive trend in milled tonnes and metallurgical recoveries has dramatically improved financial performance at Hellyer. The Company achieved record production in September, and we continue to realise improvements in the current month. With operations now stabilised, we are evaluating multiple opportunities for further value creation.'

Customer information and updates - Reyker Securities Plc.

The Company wishes to direct those shareholders who may be impacted by the Special Administration of Reyker Securities PLC to contact the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Throughout this process FSCS will be working closely with the Special Administrators and will provide updates at regular intervals. Customers should subscribe at https://www.fscs.org.uk/failed-firms/reyker-securities/ to receive the latest updates.

-END-

About NQ Minerals

NQ Minerals is an Australia-based mining company which commenced production in Q4 2018 at its Hellyer Gold Mine. The Company anticipates strong cash-flow and profitability from Hellyer and has a portfolio of exciting exploration prospects. The Company's management team has decades of experience in the exploration and production of gold, silver and a variety of base metals. Please visit our website at www.nqminerals.com.

For further information, please contact:

NQ Minerals
Brian Stockbridge
Non - Executive Chairman
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 787 688 8011 (United Kingdom) 		Arden Partners Plc
Corporate Finance
Ruari McGirr, Ciaran Walsh
Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 207 416 5900 		IFC Advisory Ltd
Financial PR
Graham Herring,
Tim Metcalfe
+44 (0) 203 934 6630
Colin Sutherland
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+ 1 (416) 452 2166 (North America)

Disclaimer

NQ Minerals plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 16:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pCNX RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:25pNFON AG : Correction of a release from 29/10/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:23pFARMERS INSURANCE : ® Certified as a Great Place to Work®, Announces a Slate of New Family-Friendly Employee Benefits
PR
12:23pNational Oilwell Varco On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:21pTESLA : filing shows U.S. sales tumbled 39% in third quarter
RE
12:21pCONCRETE LEVELING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:21pMODINE MANUFACTURING : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2019
PR
12:20pMYLAN N : Pfizer raises 2019 forecast as sales of cancer drug, heart medicine surge
RE
12:20pELECTRONIC ARTS : returns to Steam, will sell games on PC platform
AQ
12:20pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal may not be ready for signing in Chile - U.S. official
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
5Oil slips to $61 on OPEC+ doubts, U.S. inventories in view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group