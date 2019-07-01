NRCG, PCMI, and CJ Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
0
07/01/2019 | 05:42pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: NRCG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NRC’s agreement to merge with US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ECOL). Shareholders of NRC will receive 0.196 shares of the new company for each share of NRC common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-nrc-group-holdings-corp.
PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PCMI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PCM’s agreement to be acquired by Insight Enterprises, Inc. Shareholders of PCM will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of PCM. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pcm-inc.
C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to C&J’s agreement to be merge with Keane Group, Inc. Shareholders of C&J will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane for each share of C&J. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cj-energy-services-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.