Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NRCG, PCMI, and CJ Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: NRCG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NRC’s agreement to merge with US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ECOL). Shareholders of NRC will receive 0.196 shares of the new company for each share of NRC common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-nrc-group-holdings-corp.

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PCMIregarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PCM’s agreement to be acquired by Insight Enterprises, Inc.  Shareholders of PCM will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of PCM.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pcm-inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to C&J’s agreement to be merge with Keane Group, Inc.  Shareholders of C&J will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane for each share of C&J.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cj-energy-services-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:54pALPHABET : China's Huawei awaits U.S. Commerce nod on resuming usage of Google Android
RE
06:53pROAD SHOW : The Art of Motorcycle Racer Maintenance
PU
06:46pAIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
RE
06:46pSENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST : Announces Closing of Sale of Common Shares of The RMR Group Inc.
BU
06:46pOFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST : Announces Closing of Sale of Common Shares of The RMR Group Inc.
BU
06:46pHOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Announces Closing of Sale of Common Shares of The RMR Group Inc.
BU
06:43pPDF : to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019
PU
06:40pVanbarton Group Purchases Seattle's 901 Fifth Avenue Office Tower from Investcorp and Schnitzer West for $305 Million
BU
06:35pHSB Capital Partners Nominates Four Highly Qualified Directors for Election at Tix Corporation
PR
06:34pFree Summer Concerts at Audie Murphy Ranch Offer Glimpse Into Unparalleled Lifestyle
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
3Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor
4AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Applies for New Revenue to Fund Infrastructure and ..
5Weatherford Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Process

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About