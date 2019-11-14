Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NRDC Natural Resources Defense Council : Court Puts EPA in Check on Flawed Toxic Chemical Regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 06:45pm EST

WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court in California ruled today that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), when evaluating the risks of toxic chemicals, cannot ignore harmful exposures to asbestos and other chemicals that are still in use, but no longer being manufactured. The court also concluded that the EPA's own rules do not give it discretion to choose between evaluating some uses of a chemical and not others.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments and Cape Fear River Watch filed the lawsuit in August 2017, challenging Trump administration's rules issued in July 2017 for evaluating the risks of toxic chemicals. Those rules address how the EPA planned to prioritize chemicals and evaluate their health risks under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

The following is a statement by Sarah Tallman, a senior litigation attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, who argued the case in the 9th circuit for the plaintiffs:

'This means under the agency's rules, the Trump EPA-an agency whose policy favors chemical manufacturers like Dow and Dupont-can't intentionally blindfold itself. It can't pick and choose between uses of chemicals it wants to consider and uses it doesn't.'

The following is a statement by Daniel Rosenberg, director of federal toxics for the Healthy People and Thriving Communities Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council:

'EPA's toxic chemicals policy took a huge hit in this decision. It will have to change its approach to evaluating toxic chemicals. The court put off deciding some issues, but today's decision is a sign that the Trump EPA's industry-friendly policy is starting to unravel.'

BACKGROUND

Congress passed TSCA in 1976 and updated the law in June 2016 to strengthen the agency's program to evaluate and review toxic chemicals after a lengthy bipartisan effort to modernize the law.

The EPA announced the first 10 industrial chemicals it would assess and consider regulating in November 2016.

Additional petitioners in the consolidated lawsuit include:

  • Earthjustice on behalf of Alaska Community Action on Toxics, Environmental Health Strategy Center, Environmental Working Group, Learning Disabilities Association of America, Sierra Club, Union of Concerned Scientists, We Act for Environmental Justice;
  • United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO/CLC;
  • Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, Vermont Public Interest Research Group and the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization; and,
  • the Environmental Defense Fund.

A copy of the opinion is available here.

# # #

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC

Disclaimer

NRDC - Natural Resources Defense Council published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 23:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40pNZURI COPPER : Trading Halt
PU
07:32pDeal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says
DJ
07:30pINPEX : operated Ichthys LNG Project Reaches 100th LNG Cargo Shipment Milestone (PDF 184KB)
PU
07:25pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Competition in NBN wholesale market keeps growing
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:10pCHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES : Management discussions and analysis and concise consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019
PU
07:10pECB's Lagarde will echo Draghi's stance, but QE won't help growth, economists say - Reuters poll
RE
07:01pU.S. 'getting close' to trade deal with China - White house economic adviser
RE
06:55pGEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : 11/14/2019 Commissioner Black Statement on U.S. Poultry Regaining Access to China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. : Nvidia follows Intel to predict strong growth in data center business
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach at Hy-Vee, Inc.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group