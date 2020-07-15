Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NREL Names Daniel Beckley To Lead Facilities and Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

Golden, CO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) recently made a key hire to a laboratory leadership position, naming Daniel Beckley as associate laboratory director for Facilities and Operations.

Beckley, who has been leading NREL’s facilities and operations in an acting capacity since January 1, 2020, will oversee a directorate that includes the laboratory's Site Operations; Environment, Safety, Health, and Quality; Information Technology; and Security and Emergency Preparedness organizations.

“Dan’s expertise encompasses a deep background in many of NREL’s core program areas,” said NREL Laboratory Director Martin Keller. “His leadership in this role will help us ensure that we continue to have, and grow, the world-class facilities and operations necessary to support our mission.”

Beckley joined NREL in 2010, most recently serving as research operations director for Mechanical and Thermal Engineering Sciences and acting center director for Buildings and Thermal Sciences. Previously, Dan was NREL’s Buildings Technology laboratory program manager. Prior to joining NREL, Beckley was a presidential management fellow in DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and served as senior advisor to EERE’s deputy assistant secretary.

"I look forward to bringing my varied experience at NREL and across the DOE complex to my new leadership role,” Beckley said. “The laboratory continues to grow, and this experience will serve me well as we guide our facilities and operations into a future that meets the needs of our research and support staff who are doing the important work necessary to transform our nation’s energy future.”

Beckley’s previous work experience includes time spent as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer setting up rural electric cooperatives in El Salvador and experience overseeing U.S. state, local, and tribal energy programs, policy analysis, and residential retrofit guidelines. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Westminster College and a master’s degree in international environmental policy from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.

Attachment 

David Glickson
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)
303-275-4097
David.glickson@nrel.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pSARTORIUS AG : Sartorius raises forecast for the full year of 2020
EQ
12:40pDEUTSCHE BANK : Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Quhuo Limited
BU
12:39pKRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : Plans shareholder meeting and to become america's first otc public benefit corporation, citing purpose, accountability and transparency
AQ
12:36pCOLAS : Rail wins its first contract in Singapore
PU
12:35pWINMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:33pZacks Research Set UC Asset (UCASU) Target Price at $4.50 Per Unit
BU
12:32pSWISS RE : insurers oppose immigration changes, Re head tells paper
RE
12:32pMODERNA : Wall Street climbs, tentatively, with hopes for vaccine
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC. : KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : PLANS SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND TO BECOME AME..
3COLAS : COLAS : Rail wins its first contract in Singapore
4WINMARK CORPORATION : WINMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
5SWISS RE LTD : SWISS RE : insurers oppose immigration changes, Re head tells paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group