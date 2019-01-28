Log in
NRF Retail's Big Show 2019 recap: the digital transformation continues

01/28/2019

Brands are realizing that a purpose-driven vision and a commitment to authentically living that vision are key to attracting and retaining the modern consumer. Brands such as Dick's, Chobani, and Levi's shared how they engage with their customers and communities to make tough decisions and stay authentic to their values. Sustainability, community support, employee welfare-whatever the purpose that drives a company's strategy, it is authenticity that will set the brand apart in the eyes of the consumer.

Finally, it was great connecting with customers and prospects at the Anaplan booth. Every interaction provided greater insight into the planning and operational challenges that retailers continue to face.

For more about how retailers are working through the planning challenges of the modern market, download our State of Connected Planning: Retail Perspective paper, featuring insights from our first-ever global survey on planning.

Here's to an exciting 2019-it's sure to be another year of rapid changes and innovation in retail!

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 04:08:01 UTC
