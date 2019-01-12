NRGene : and Macrogen Launch Ultra-High-Density SNP Genotyping Service

NRGene
and Macrogen Corp announced today the launch of a joint sequencing-based
genotyping service, ArrayMAGIC,
at the Plant and Animal Genome (PAG) conference in San Diego. The new
offering provides ultra-high-density single nucleotide polymorphism
(SNP) genotyping at a low cost per datapoint, making this valuable
technology more accessible for a wide range of agricultural applications.
The new service is designed to make high-quality SNP genotyping
affordable and available as needed. ArrayMAGIC customers will benefit
from a simple, yet comprehensive “tissue to knowledge” experience,
tapping into the expertise of all three participating companies. To
streamline the process, a dedicated website will be launched to advise
customers on how to send samples to Macrogen Corp. A novel,
cost-effective sequencing library prep method, provided by iGenomX, is
employed to create an ultra-low coverage sequence dataset for each
sample. NRGene then leverages its extensive proprietary database and
analytical tools to impute a high-resolution SNP set from this data.
“ArrayMAGIC is unprecedented, in that it combines the technology and
capabilities of NRGene, Macrogen, and iGenomX, yielding a superior
service for high-throughput genotyping at a low cost,” said Guy Kol,
NRGene’s Senior Vice President, Product and Strategic Alliances. “It
will initially be available for use on soy and maize, but we’re working
hard to expand to more organisms later this year.”
As global demand for food continues to rise, scientific advances are
needed to maximize agricultural production. Understanding the genomic
make-up and trait-specific SNP markers of crops and livestock is an
important part of the solution. However, a high-quality product can be
prohibitively expensive for smaller businesses or for less established
crop and animal programs.
“Clients have come to trust Macrogen, NRGene, and iGenomX in their
respective areas of expertise,” said Ryan Kim, the CEO of Macrogen Corp.
“By bringing these foundational genomic companies together to create a
one-stop solution to screening the entire genome, clients will have
access to extremely high quality genotyping at a fraction of the cost of
whole genome sequencing. This collaboration will surely further the
optimization of sequencing-based genotyping tool for researchers.”
Learn more about ArrayMAGIC: https://www.nrgene.com/products/arraymagic/.
About NRGene
NRGene is a genomics company that provides turn-key solutions to leading
breeding companies. Using advanced algorithmics & extensive proprietary
databases, we empower breeders to reach their full potential by
achieving stronger and more productive yields in record time. NRGene’s
tools have already been implemented by some of the leading agribiotech
companies worldwide, as well as the most influential research teams in
academia. For more information, please visit www.nrgene.com,
and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn,
and Facebook.
About Macrogen
Macrogen Corp. (Rockville, MD), established in 2004, also shares two
decades of experience of Macrogen Inc. (Seoul, Korea) in top-quality
genomic sequencing and analysis. Macrogen is continually expanding both
globally and with the services that it provides, including the launching
of clinical services in 2012. Macrogen adapts to the fast evolving
genomics field by being the first to acquire new technologies and
certifications. For more information, please visit www.macrogenlab.com.
About iGenomX
iGenomX turns DNA molecules into information. Our focus is on the
development of tools for DNA sequencing applications. Whether you are
improving or protecting our food supply, advancing healthcare innovation
or simply curious about who you are or where you came from, iGenomX is a
part of that data generation. If genomic information is gold, then we
supply the picks and shovels. For more information, please visit: www.iGenomX.com.
