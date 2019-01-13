NRGene : and TOYOTA Collaborate to Develop Strawberry Varieties to Better Enable Local Production for the Japanese Market

NRGene, a worldwide leader in genomic analysis, and Toyota announced
today the decoding of a leading commercial strawberry genome, a key
milestone in the development of high-quality, locally-produced fruits
for the Japanese market. The combination of NRGene’s assembly of the
strawberry genome and Toyota’s GRAS-Di DNA analysis technology will
enhance the development of natural strawberry varieties better suited to
the Japanese market.
NRGene’s DeNovoMAGIC™ 3.0 genomic big-data artificial intelligence (AI)
tool is being used to develop the first high-quality, comprehensive
genome assemblies of complicated food genomes, including wheat, potato,
and shrimp. Strawberries have one of the most complex genomes ever
assembled, as they encompass eight copies of every gene (by comparison,
humans have just two copies). Assembling the strawberry genome could
increase natural breeding efficiency and lead to the development of more
productive varieties.
“As global demand for food continues to rise, we enthusiastically
support any project that improves food security and quality, and reduces
the environmental footprint of crop production,” said Dr. Gil Ronen,
President & Founder of NRGene. “We are grateful that Toyota has chosen
our big data genome assembly tools to help breed new varieties of
locally-grown food. This approach has the potential to be an economical
and sustainable alternative to importing strawberries – a key
horticultural product with one of the largest markets in Japan.”
In addition to its core business of making ever-better cars, Toyota has
been working since 1999 to enrich communities through a range of
business initiatives that positively impact the environment. Prominent
examples include plant improvement techniques to identify
disease-resistant sugar cane genes and analysis of the strawberry
genome. With the world now facing an aging farming population and
declining food self-sufficiency, Toyota is pursuing projects with NRGene
to further support and encourage the development of the agricultural
industry.
“We were most satisfied by the ability of NRGene’s genome assembly to
support our genomics-based, molecular breeding of strawberries,” said
Dr. Hiroyuki Enoki, Group Manager for Toyota. “We look forward to
furthering our collaboration with NRGene to meet this and other plant
breeding goals.”
Dr. Hiroyuki Enoki will present his work at the PAG XXVII conference
from 4 pm to 6 pm on Monday, Jan. 14, in Pacific Salon 1 at Town and
Country San Diego.
