NRI Announces NVANTAGE, Joint Venture with Nomura Holdings

08/31/2018 | 09:01am EDT

New venture in India begins providing services in 2Q 2018

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI), a leading provider of consulting services and system solutions today announced that they have established “Nvantage India Private Limited” (NVANTAGE), a joint venture between NRI and Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura Holdings).

NVANTAGE will provide services related to technology and non-technology outsourcing for international financial players starting from 2Q 2018. The services include system development, operations, maintenance and BPO (business process outsourcing), which will allow clients to improve cost optimization and operational efficiency across their global operations.

The joint venture combines the technological and non-technological expertise of Nomura Services India, a subsidiary of Nomura Holdings and the service competence of NRI to offer the most advanced processes and solutions for professionals across the world. By bringing both sets of expertise, NVANTAGE will offer distinctly impressive managed services for the international wholesale banking.

The name, NVANTAGE comes from “N” of both NRI and Nomura and “ADVANTAGE,” suggesting that NVANTAGE will be a dependable partner to ensure clients’ sustainable growth.

“This was a clear decision for us to make, as our organizations have a long history of successful partnerships, as well as a strong track record of bringing new streams of efficiency and cost reduction to the financial services sector,” said Naohiro Sako, Senior Managing Director of NRI.

 

About NVANTAGE

       
Trade name     Nvantage India Private Limited
Capital ratio     Nomura Research Institute Asia Pacific Private Limited 51%

Nomura Asia Investment (India Powai) Pte. Ltd. 49%

Type of business     business and technology process outsourcing and managed service
Date of incorporation     18th April 2018
Head office     11th floor, Nomura, Off High Street, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai, Mumbai 400 076, Maharashtra, INDIA
Representative     Murali Mohan Bestha
Capital     300M INR ( $4M US approx )

 

   

About NRI

NRI (Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.), founded in 1965, delivers innovative solutions to your problems by providing insight-driven research, consulting and managed services. Leveraging our expertise, NRI caters to a wide range of operational needs of the international financial services community to establish new industry standard service. NRI empowers clients with a team of 13,000 skilled professionals in more than 50 offices globally.

For more information, visit https://www.nri.com/fit


© Business Wire 2018
