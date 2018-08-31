NRI Announces NVANTAGE, Joint Venture with Nomura Holdings

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI), a leading provider of consulting
services and system solutions today announced that they have established
“Nvantage India Private Limited” (NVANTAGE), a joint venture between NRI
and Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura Holdings).
NVANTAGE will provide services related to technology and non-technology
outsourcing for international financial players starting from 2Q 2018.
The services include system development, operations, maintenance and BPO
(business process outsourcing), which will allow clients to improve cost
optimization and operational efficiency across their global operations.
The joint venture combines the technological and non-technological
expertise of Nomura Services India, a subsidiary of Nomura Holdings and
the service competence of NRI to offer the most advanced processes and
solutions for professionals across the world. By bringing both sets of
expertise, NVANTAGE will offer distinctly impressive managed services
for the international wholesale banking.
The name, NVANTAGE comes from “N” of both NRI and Nomura and
“ADVANTAGE,” suggesting that NVANTAGE will be a dependable partner to
ensure clients’ sustainable growth.
“This was a clear decision for us to make, as our organizations have a
long history of successful partnerships, as well as a strong track
record of bringing new streams of efficiency and cost reduction to the
financial services sector,” said Naohiro Sako, Senior Managing Director
of NRI.
About NVANTAGE
Nvantage India Private Limited
Capital ratio
Nomura Research Institute Asia Pacific Private Limited 51%
Nomura Asia Investment (India Powai) Pte. Ltd. 49%
Type of business
business and technology process outsourcing and managed service
Date of incorporation
18th April 2018
Head office
11th floor, Nomura, Off High Street, Hiranandani Business
Park, Powai, Mumbai 400 076, Maharashtra, INDIA
Representative
Murali Mohan Bestha
Capital
300M INR ( $4M US approx )
About NRI
NRI (Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.), founded in 1965, delivers
innovative solutions to your problems by providing insight-driven
research, consulting and managed services. Leveraging our expertise, NRI
caters to a wide range of operational needs of the international
financial services community to establish new industry standard service.
NRI empowers clients with a team of 13,000 skilled professionals in more
than 50 offices globally.
For more information, visit https://www.nri.com/fit
