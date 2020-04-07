NRI/IU Crypto-Asset Index Now Disseminated on QUICK

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) administered NRI/IU Crypto-Asset Index (USD) (tickers: NRIIUU/NRIIUJ) will now be distributed via QUICK’s workstation and QUICK LevelX r1 (Quick Terminals). This was announced today by Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI), a leading provider of consulting services and system solutions, Intelligence Unit (IU), which offers quantitative research and develops digital asset investment solution, and QUICK, Japan's largest financial information vendor.

NRI/IU Crypto-Asset Index is one of the products under the NRI/IU Crypto-Asset Index family, utilizing the crypto-asset index platform provided by MVIS and CryptoCompare. NRI will offer investment solutions around crypto assets to Japanese traditional financial institutions, subscribed to QUICK’s data and information platform from 8th April 2020.

The NRI/IU Crypto-Asset Index is the first crypto-asset benchmark calculated in both JPY and USD by clear and transparent guidelines of MVIS as administrator under the European Benchmark Regulation. Since NRI and IU started distributing from NRI’s integrated data service (IDS) in January, the index has been welcomed by various Japanese crypto-asset companies and entities, including crypto-asset exchanges and financial data providers for developing index coins and crypto index derivative products.

Japanese investors will be able to monitor daily valuation prices of NRI/IU Crypto-Asset Index at JST 15:00, as well as real time tick data on QUICK terminals and have the chance to diversify their portfolios and select the most suitable investment opportunities for crypto assets compared to their traditional investments against equities and bonds.

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solution - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 10.73 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Nomura Research Institute (NRI) - www.nri.com

Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of system solutions and consulting services, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries. Clients partner with NRI to expand businesses, design corporate structures and create new business strategies. NRI has about 13,000 employees in more than 50 offices globally including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above $4.2 billion. For more information, visit www.nri.com/en

About Intelligence Unit LLC (IU)

Intelligence Unit LLC, was established in 2018 to provide a crypto-asset investment solution for Japanese and overseas investors. IU has developed a crypto exchange database together with CryptoCompare, the digital asset data provider. In 2019, IU and MV Index Solutions GmbH collaborated to establish the quantitative analysis method that enabled the development of the crypto-asset index for Japanese and overseas investors. IU Asset Management Co., Ltd. (a group company of IU) is the first Japanese management company specialising in crypto-assets, and aims to create crypto-asset index funds and index derivative products.

About CryptoCompare

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 3,200+ coins and 150,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data. For more information, please visit https://data.cryptocompare.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005670/en/