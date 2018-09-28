Log in
NRLC: Arbitration Board Applies Pattern Agreement Terms To IAM, Successfully Concluding Current Bargaining Round

09/28/2018 | 12:07am CEST

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Railway Labor Conference announced today that an arbitration board has ruled that the pattern agreement terms applicable to eleven other unions in national bargaining should also apply to employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. The arbitration award included an adjustment in the retroactive pay for covered employees to offset the cost to the carriers of delay in the implementation of pattern health care terms.

"The Board recognized that the wage and health care provisions in the national pattern agreements, applicable to employees in all the other unions in national bargaining, are equally appropriate for the IAM‐represented employees," said A. Kenneth Gradia, Chairman of the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC), the bargaining representative for the railroads. "With this award, and the resulting arbitrated agreement covering these employees, this round of national negotiations covering 145,000 employees has been peacefully concluded."

The NCCC, a committee of the National Railway Labor Conference, represents more than 30 railroads, including BNSF, CSX Transportation, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific, in national bargaining with the twelve unions.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrlc-arbitration-board-applies-pattern-agreement-terms-to-iam-successfully-concluding-current-bargaining-round-300720690.html

SOURCE National Railway Labor Conference


© PRNewswire 2018
