NRW.INVEST : USA (North America) LLC Appoints Aryan Zandieh Chief Executive Officer

North Rhine-Westphalia’s state-owned economic development agency NRW.INVEST announced today the appointment of Aryan Zandieh as Chief Executive Officer for its North American office in Chicago effective June 1, 2020. NRW.INVEST conducts international marketing for Germany's No. 1 investment location, North Rhine-Westphalia, campaigning worldwide for foreign direct investments.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Aryan Zandieh as CEO of our North America office. He is well connected to the US business community and at the same time acquainted with the German economy,“ says Petra Wassner, CEO of NRW.INVEST GmbH. “The USA is one of the most important investor countries in North Rhine-Westphalia. We want to intensify direct contact with companies, associations, institutions, chambers and politics and to welcome even more US investments in North Rhine-Westphalia in the future.”

Zandieh is an internationally recognized trade and investment executive with over 12 years of experience in transatlantic trade and foreign direct investment projects. He previously led the North American office of the German Federal State of Niedersachsen and served as Head of Sales at the US subsidiary of Deutsche Messe AG where he played an integral role in launching its North American trade show portfolio.

“I’m energized and honored to serve in this leadership role and be part of a vibrant economic development organization such as NRW.INVEST,” says Zandieh. “Our team is excited to further strengthen North Rhine-Westphalia’s number 1 position as Germany’s economic powerhouse and continue to grow its diverse base of hidden champions as well as global market leaders like 3M, Ford & Amazon.”

About NRW.INVEST

NRW.INVEST GmbH serves as the central contact point for settlements in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It provides potential investors from abroad with a one-stop service ranging from locational information and site searches to arranging and guidance through negotiations and approval procedures. Moreover, NRW.INVEST conducts international location marketing on behalf of the state. Today, there are already more than 20,000 foreign firms based in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's economically most important federal state. In addition to the headquarters in Düsseldorf, NRW.INVEST operates foreign offices in China, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Poland, Russia, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA. www.nrwinvest.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005671/en/