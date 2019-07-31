NS1 : Announces 80% Annualized Growth in 1H 2019 Driven by New Products and Services

NS1, the leader in next generation DNS and application traffic management solutions, today announced an 80% annualized growth rate in the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018. The company received a 100% satisfaction rating for customer support and services and also experienced less than 3% annualized churn among enterprise accounts.

Second-quarter momentum was largely driven by the launch of NS1’s next-gen Enterprise DDI solution. Within the first month of launch, NS1 secured its first major sale of the Enterprise DDI platform to a global gaming company. Designed for modern distributed application-centric computing infrastructure, NS1 Enterprise DDI reduces the friction and complexity of deploying and delivering applications across a diverse mix of multi-cloud, edge and on-premise environments.

“NS1’s Enterprise DDI changes the game for organizations working in dynamic, complex modern infrastructure. Our modern, API-first architecture supports high-scale automation and unifies service discovery, eliminating the challenges created by legacy appliances and accelerating digital modernization by unifying the application management stack,” said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO for NS1.

The second quarter of 2019 brought dozens of new enterprise customer wins, representing a diverse set of industries such as banking, online insurance, healthcare, retail and gaming. New customers include rapidly growing messaging app Viber, which enables communication between its over 1 billion users worldwide. Other customer wins include dynamic content management platform Amplience, edge services provider Macrometa and social-based image editing tool PicsArt.

Company momentum accelerates into Q3 following the recent, well-received announcement of the “At Home with NS1” program, which offers free white-glove migration services and some contract relief to organizations affected by changes to the Oracle Dyn and Verisign DNS services. The program, which is already driving substantial pipeline growth, is ideal for companies impacted by these industry changes that are looking to trade traditional DNS solutions for the performance, automation and scalability of NS1’s modern, API-first DNS solutions.

Other noteworthy accomplishments:

Leadership Expansion – NS1 tapped former New Relic vice president Mark Fieldhouse to join the team as general manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). With a strong and tenured background in business strategy, sales and operations, he will lead NS1’s growth in the region. He will leverage his more than 25 years of experience in software and the wider tech industry to serve as NS1’s brand ambassador and advocate in EMEA.

Industry Leadership – NS1 engineering team members continue to advance industry technology best practices. Lead Software Engineer Jan Vcelak has been deeply involved with the development of the multi-signer DNSSEC draft through the Internet Engineering Task Force. At the recent O’Reilly conference, executives spoke about DDoS mitigation, software delivery and traffic analysis strategies for edge networks.

About NS1

NS1 optimizes the delivery of the world’s most critical internet and enterprise applications. Only NS1’s platform is built on a modern API-first architecture that acts on real-time data and grows more powerful in complex environments, transforming DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management (IPAM) into an intelligent, efficient, and automated system. NS1’s technology drives dramatic gains in IT efficiency and application performance, reliability, and security for the largest global enterprises, including Salesforce, LinkedIn, Dropbox, Nielsen, Pitney Bowes, Squarespace, Pandora and The Guardian. Visit www.ns1.com to learn more.

