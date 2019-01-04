NSANY LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) from December 10,
2013 through November 16, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the
important February 8, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action.
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nissan investors under the
federal securities laws.
To join the Nissan class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1454.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Nissan had been materially understating expenses and overstating profits
by concealing half of the annual executive compensation it was obligated
to pay its former Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chairman of its
Board, Carlos Ghosn; (2) this was done to avoid shareholder scrutiny of
Ghosn’s inordinately high executive compensation; (3) Nissan had
significant defects in its corporate governance and internal controls
that facilitated this false financial reporting; and (4) Nissan had
failed to heed the express direction of its outside auditors dating back
to at least 2013 to accurately report its executive compensation. When
the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2019.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
