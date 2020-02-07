Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NSF National Science Foundation : Scientists discover protein that lulls algae to 'sleep'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:13pm EST
Research News

Understanding algae 'hibernation' may help in making green fuels

To improve biofuels, researchers are studying mutant algae cells.

February 7, 2020

Algae have the potential to become a sustainable source of high-value biofuels. But researchers face major challenges that hold them back from mass-producing algae.

Triacylglycerols, or TAGs, are the raw material for biofuels. When algae are stressed, they need to save energy. They go into a resting state, or 'hibernation,' and stop growth and cell division, and store energy reserves in the form of starch and TAGs.

The dilemma for making biofuels is that, while stressed, algae produce more TAGs but grow poorly, and, while not stressed, don't produce enough TAGs. Understanding how stress controls algae hibernation cycles would help in developing new ways to overcome the problem, say National Science Foundation -funded biologists.

Christoph Benning of Michigan State University and his colleagues are working to understand the reasons behind this dilemma. In their latest study, they look at a protein that helps the algae manage hibernation. The study is published in The Plant Cell.

The responsible protein is called Compromised Hydrolysis of Triacylglycerols 7 (CHT7). It is part of a system that helps algae enter hibernation and emerge from it. The team is now studying a mutant algae strain that degrades TAGs more slowly than usual.

-- NSF Public Affairs, researchnews@nsf.gov

Disclaimer

NSF - National Science Foundation published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 19:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:21pOil falls 1% as Russia needs time to mull more OPEC+ supply cuts
RE
03:18pWarren Apologizes to Former Staffers Who Described Workplace Concerns
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pSEABOARD : Pig Farmers Pay It Forward with Two Million Servings of Pork
PU
03:08pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : February 3-7
PU
03:08pTECK FRONTIER PROJECT : Minister Nixon
PU
03:01pFed says risks to economy easing, but calls out coronavirus in report to Congress
RE
02:58pAlberta urges approval of Teck oil sands mine, rejects federal aid idea
RE
02:55pIndexes fall off record highs, but set for weekly gains
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : 'No concrete proposition' from U.S. to back Huawei rival Ericsson - Swedish minister
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
4Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
5ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Reports 4Q Profit, Bump in Net Revenue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group