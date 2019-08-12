NSI Industries Broadens its Portfolio with the Acquisition of Bridgeport Fittings

NSI Industries, LLC, today announced the acquisition of electrical products manufacturer Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., a Stratford, Connecticut-based market leader of American-made electrical fittings for cable and conduit installations. The acquisition supplements NSI’s strong organic growth and its ability to penetrate important vertical industries and markets, while offering one of the broadest product, service and solution portfolios serving the electrical marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005420/en/

“The acquisition further accelerates our growth as an electrical products company focused on providing innovative, profitable and quality solutions to our distributor partners,” said G. R. Schrotenboer, chief executive officer, NSI Industries. “The Bridgeport product portfolio is completely complementary to our electrical solutions and together we have the ability to successfully serve all of our markets with a more comprehensive set of solutions.”

Bridgeport Fittings manufactures high-quality, high-performing electrical fittings including couplings, conduit bodies, transition fittings, bushings, solar connectors and more. Its portfolio includes over 2,500 products and 172 patents. The company’s products service the healthcare, hospitality, educational, commercial, retail, light industrial, residential and renewable energy industries.

“NSI shares our high standards to deliver innovative and reliable products designed with the highest quality to help the electrical industry streamline projects and lower total costs,” said Paul Suzio, president and chief operating officer, Bridgeport Fittings. “Our combined strengths and ambition, including unmatched customer service and solutions that help contractors and get on and off of the job quickly, safely and cost-effectively, will only benefit our respective customers.”

Founded in 1925, Bridgeport’s proven success and sustained longevity is driven from its technical expertise; advanced manufacturing and inspection techniques; and its unwavering commitment to product innovation.

Del Auray, chief executive officer and co-owner, commented, “We have completely modernized the plant in recent years, making a significant investment in new machinery and equipment. We are thrilled that NSI recognizes the formidable strategic value and we are confident NSI will continue to invest and innovate.”

Bridgeport Fittings employs approximately 200 people and will continue to operate out of Stratford. In the coming weeks and months, NSI will evaluate and work with distributor and channel selling partners to help guide how to best integrate Bridgeport with NSI to maximize operational synergies.

NSI’s acquisition of Bridgeport and the recent acquisition of Platinum Tools in March of this year, provides them with exceptional growth opportunities, greater customer service capabilities and an expanded North American footprint.

For additional information about NSI’s and Bridgeport’s product solutions, please visit www.nsiindustries.com and www.bptfittings.com.

About Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.

Since 1925 Bridgeport Fittings has been a leading supplier of quality cable and conduit fittings to the industrial, commercial and residential channels of the electrical industry. We are committed to helping the industry streamline projects and achieve lower costs by consistently delivering high-quality products designed for trouble-free performance. With more than 170 patents, Bridgeport Fittings’ develops new products that redefine how our customers work. For more information about Bridgeport products, please visit www.bptfittings.com.

About NSI Industries

NSI Industries is a leading provider of electrical products covering over 25 product categories, addressing all the needs of electrical contractors and their customers. NSI’s has many innovative and respected products and brands including: TORK® mechanical and digital time switches, photocontrols and occupancy sensors; WarriorWrap™ electrical tapes; and Polaris®, the original insulated connector. Providing over 40 years of innovative, profitable and quality solutions to its distributor partners, NSI’s sustained level of success is attributable to a constant focus on its distributor partnerships and helping them find new ways to be successful. For more information about NSI Industries and its products, visit www.nsiindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005420/en/