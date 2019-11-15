NSI National Statistical Institute : Price Indices in Agriculture, Third Quarter of 2019

The producer price index in agriculture in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 4.6% in comparison with the same quarter of 2018. The crop output index decreased by 6.0% and the animal output index increased by 3.7%. In comparison with previous year, the prices of agricultural output went down by 2.0% as the decrease in crop output price index is by 3.4% and in animal output price index increase is by 2.8%.

The index of prices of goods and services currently consumed in agriculture in the third quarter of 2019 was by 0.9% higher compared to the same quarter of previous year and by 2.4% compared to 2018.