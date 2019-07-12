NSI National Statistical Institute : Trade in Goods of Bulgaria with Third Countries in the Period January - May 2019 (preliminary data)

In the periodJanuary - May 2019 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 14.4% compared to the same period of 2018 and amounted to 7 390.3 Million BGN while the imports of goods from third countries increased by 5.6% and added up to 8 986.2 Million BGN.

In the periodJanuary - May 2019 the total value of all exported goods to third countries and EU amounted to 23 308.5 Million BGN, which is 9.1% more than the same period of 2018, while the total value of all imported goodsfromthird countries and EU added up to 25 747.0 Million BGN and grew by 3.5%.