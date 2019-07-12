Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NSI National Statistical Institute : Trade in Goods of Bulgaria with Third Countries in the Period January - May 2019 (preliminary data)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 04:10am EDT

In the periodJanuary - May 2019 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 14.4% compared to the same period of 2018 and amounted to 7 390.3 Million BGN while the imports of goods from third countries increased by 5.6% and added up to 8 986.2 Million BGN.

In the periodJanuary - May 2019 the total value of all exported goods to third countries and EU amounted to 23 308.5 Million BGN, which is 9.1% more than the same period of 2018, while the total value of all imported goodsfromthird countries and EU added up to 25 747.0 Million BGN and grew by 3.5%.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 08:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39aMAKE OR BREAK : second-quarter results will test Europe's confidence
RE
04:34aChina's June exports fall after U.S. tariff hike, imports shrink more than expected
RE
04:32aIEA sees oil market oversupplied in 2019 on U.S. production
RE
04:27aSingapore's decade-low growth triggers recession warning
RE
04:24aItaly beefed up 'golden power' with Chinese 5G vendors in mind - source
RE
04:19aASHMORE : Emerging market manager Ashmore fourth quarter assets up 7.6%, weaker dollar helps
RE
04:15aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Uncertain global economy should prompt governments to embark on reforms that boost sustainable growth, raise incomes and increase opportunities for all
PU
04:10aChina June trade surplus with U.S. rises to $29.92 billion
RE
04:10aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Statistics on transfer of property rights
PU
04:10aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Trade in Goods of Bulgaria with Third Countries in the Period January - May 2019 (preliminary data)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About