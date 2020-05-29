NSI National Statistical Institute : Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad and Arrivals of Visitors from Abroad to Bulgaria in April 2020

Log in
Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad and Arrivals of Visitors from Abroad to Bulgaria in April 2020

05/29/2020

In April 2020, the collapse of the trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad and the visits of foreigners to Bulgaria continued due to the suspension of international flights and the closure of the land borders because of the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In April 2020, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 75.3 thousand or by 87.9% under the registered in April 2019.

In In April 2020, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 81.2 thousand or by 88.9% less in comparison with April 2019.

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 29 May 2020
