Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NSR Launches Critical Report on U.S. C-band Spectrum Sharing for 5G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s U.S. C-Band Spectrum Repurposing for 5G: Impacts and Analysis report, released today, provides a critical assessment of the potential for C-band repurposing, including the revenue and industry impacts of any FCC decision on spectrum sharing. Leveraging NSR’s extensive library covering each relevant segment, NSR’s U.S. C-Band Spectrum Repurposing for 5G: Impacts and Analysis builds on over 19 years of NSR reporting and forecasting for U.S. C-Band markets providing a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. C-Band spectrum repurposing process.

While initial requests call for 200 MHz of C-band reallocation in the U.S., NSR estimates that spectrum repurposed could go beyond this amount, generating a large windfall for the C-band Alliance (CBA) in the next 10 years. Given the current legal framework, the urgent need for spectrum, and the detailed implementation plan protecting current C-Band users, it’s highly probable that the FCC will adopt the CBA’s proposal, at least along the main lines.

“While upgrading the C-band Ground Segment will be very complex and presents risks of delays, the biggest cost associated with spectrum repurposing will be for the Space Segment,” states Lluc Palerm, NSR Senior Analyst and report co-author.

NSR Senior Analyst and report co-author Gagan Agrawal adds “when the dust has settled, the proceeds from spectrum repurposing will certainly boost the coffers of CBA members, specifically Intelsat and SES - Given both companies high market share in leased C-band capacity.”

While repurposing of mid-band spectrum has created uncertainty for the satellite Industry in the U.S. and elsewhere, NSR’s U.S. C-Band Spectrum Repurposing for 5G: Impacts and Analysis, report assesses all the key elements behind the spectrum reallocation process.  Providing clarity on the most probable outcomes for this process in North America and the risk for contagion globally. It is a “must have” report for anyone seeking bottom line data and analysis on the urgent need to repurpose C-Band spectrum, the most probable future line of events and the impact on the satellite industry.

About the Report
NSR’s U.S. C-Band Repurposing for 5G: Impacts and Analysis report is the most comprehensive and complete analysis for the U.S. C-Band Spectrum repurposing process. Building on over 19 years of regular NSR reporting and in-depth data gathering and forecasting for U.S. C-Band markets, the report assesses all the key elements behind the spectrum reallocation process: regulatory background, the need to clear spectrum, sharing proposals and precedents, probability of occurrence, market dynamics including detailed supply-demand analysis and market share, actions required to free up spectrum and the associated costs, and spectrum valuation and impact on Satellite Operator’s financials.  

For additional information on this report, including a full table of content, list of exhibits, and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

About NSR
NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings.  First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.  Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, C-Band Alliance, FCC, Hispasat, StarOne, ABS.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pOPKO Health Reports 2019 Second Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results
GL
04:09pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. – DBD
GL
04:09pTRIPADVISOR : Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site
PR
04:09pWESTERN DIGITAL : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:09pCrystal Cruises Will Explore 219 Destinations In 83 Countries In 2022
GL
04:08pNorth American Construction Group Announces Dividend Increase
GL
04:08pForescout Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:08pAutoWeb Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04:08pgoeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter
GL
04:08pNATERA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
2Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group