Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NSR Report: Non-GEO Satellites to Dominate Supply, Adding over 25 Tbps in Next Decade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 04:59pm CEST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s Global Satellite Capacity Supply & Demand, 15th Edition report finds Non-GEO Satellite  (NGSO) annual capacity revenues will skyrocket to $4 billion by 2027. These networks offer a new set of attributes for customers such as low latency, full mesh connectivity, or high-bandwidth per terminal, and will be key to unlocking new greenfield markets. However, CAPEX exposure is massive, and new revenue drivers might not be enough to pay back initial investments. Consequently, there is a risk of price disruption for the entire industry if these new players dump capacity to poach customers from legacy verticals.

Constellations are approaching their moment of truth. “According to their schedule, LEOs need to start offering concrete examples of progress, but results are still mixed,” notes Lluc Palerm, NSR Senior Analyst and report author. “Funding is still far from resolved and even the ones that have already attracted billions in investment still do not have a clear path to service. Delays and cost overruns plague many programs. Regulatory challenges are coming to light with first denials of access to key markets. Technology wise, there are still many questions to answer, beginning with user terminals. On the other side, progress continues in the form of testing satellites, new rounds of funding and establishment of baseband networks.”

Technology development has consumed most of the attention in the early stages of NGSO development. However, as we approach entrance into service, actors must shift their attention to commercialization. Constellations that can build a stronger position in key markets, both regionally and vertically speaking, will have higher chances of success. Partnerships between traditional GEO actors and new constellations are also proliferating. This creates a symbiotic relationship where GEOs can access new markets developed by NGSOs, while the new actors can leverage the long-standing customer heritage and sales channels of established operators.

About the Report

NSR’s Global Satellite Capacity Supply & Demand, 15th Edition (GSCSD15) is the industry’s most thorough study of the satellite telecommunications market from a supply and demand perspective. The report offers highly detailed forecasts across eight separate applications in each of seven different types of capacity (C-band, Ku-band, widebeam Ka-band, HTS C-band, HTS Ku-band, HTS Ka-band, Non-GEO HTS) for thirteen regions. With over 1,000 tables and charts within the client Excel data sheets, as well as qualitative analysis explaining the context of the data within the PowerPoint, the report provides the most comprehensive and detailed data and analysis available to the industry. With data from NSR’s library of reports, combined with the company’s signature holistic analysis, GSCSD15 is the must-have tool for in-depth understanding of the industry, with sufficiently granular data points to allow for bottom-up assessments of specific markets and trends. 

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings.  First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.  Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

NSR Logo Color RGB


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aKROGER : and Red Cross join forces for hurricane relief
AQ
11:18aViON Showcases Oracle as-a-Service Solution at East Coast Oracle User Conference
BU
11:17aSUBARU : Pair rescued after trying to drive through flood
AQ
11:17aPRIMELENDING : Welcomes Brian Miller as VP, Sales Recruiting
BU
11:16aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : MediaKind Shows Momentum at IBC 2018, Ericsson Expects to Close Divestment of Majority Stake Around Year End
PR
11:16aMORNEAU SHEPELL : Declares September 2018 Cash Dividend
AQ
11:16aARROW ELECTRONICS : teams with Intel to develop breakthrough edge-computing standard – Ambient Science
BU
11:16aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR SBGI, TTPH AND HMNY : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:16aARROW ELECTRONICS : and the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance Launch the Colorado Open Lab
BU
11:15aDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Announces Results of Recent Helium Auction by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management which Reflected Surging Helium Prices
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.