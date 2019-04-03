NSTA Releases New Guides to Argument-Driven Inquiry for Elementary School Students

A new NSTA
Press book supports elementary students as they learn to use
argument to construct, support, and evaluate scientific claims. Argument-Driven
Inquiry in Third-Grade Science: Three-Dimensional Investigations
emphasizes “figuring things out” instead of “learning about things.”
Also coming soon is a new guide especially for fourth grade.
Both books provide information and instructional materials for
elementary teachers who want to use argument-driven inquiry (ADI) but
aren’t sure how. All lessons are designed to be easy to use. They come
with teacher notes, investigation handouts, and checkout questions. The
investigations support the Next Generation Science Standards and Common
Core State Standards. With their tips for teaching English language
learners, the books can also help emerging bilingual students meet the English
Language Proficiency Standards.
The contents of the two new ADI books and their coordinating student
workbooks are as follows:
Argument-Driven Inquiry in Third-Grade Science provides 14
field-tested lessons. Investigations cover motion and stability,
molecules and organisms, heredity, biological evolution, and Earth’s
systems. Students will explore questions ranging from why wolves live in
groups to how the climate changes as one moves from the equator toward
the poles. Browse free
sample pages at the NSTA Science Store website.
The 584-page book is priced at $47.95 and discount-priced for NSTA
members at $38.36. (Stock # PB349X7; ISBN: 978-1-68140-517-9)
The Student
Workbook for Argument-Driven Inquiry in Third-Grade Science:
Three-Dimensional Investigations will be printed
in May. It’s priced at $19.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at
$15.96. (Stock #: PB349X7S; ISBN: 978-1-68140-567-4)
Also due for publication later in 2019 is Argument-Driven
Inquiry in Fourth-Grade Science (and its Student
Workbook), which provides 15 field-tested lessons. The lessons
cover energy, waves and their application in technologies for
information transfer, molecules and organisms, and Earth’s place in the
universe and systems. Students will explore questions ranging from how
to make an electric car move faster to why big waves block the entrance
to some New Zealand harbors. (Stock #: PB349X8; ISBN: 978-1-68140-520-9; Student
Workbook: Stock #: PB349X8S; ISBN: 978-1-68140-570-4)
The books are part of NSTA’s
best-selling series about ADI. Additional ADI books are available
for high school chemistry,
biology,
and physics
and for middle school life
science, physical
science, and Earth
and space science.
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA–based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA’s membership includes
approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused
on the preK–college market and specifically aimed at teachers of
science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific
