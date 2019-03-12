NSU Shepard Broad College of Law 1st in Florida for Health Law and 2nd in Florida in Legal Research and Writing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Southeastern University’s(NSU) Shepard Broad College of Law Health Law program has been ranked 1st in Florida, 56th nationally and the Legal Research and Writing program is ranked 2nd in Florida and 20th nationally by U.S. News & World Report. Schools in the specialty rankings are ranked based solely on the number of nominations received from U.S. law school faculty who teach in that specialty.

These successes are due to the teaching, scholarship, and broad interdisciplinary engagement of the NSU Law faculty and staff and NSU leadership. “Our faculty have developed exemplary national programs in both these specialties,” said Jon M. Garon, Dean of the law school. “They bring their national expertise into the classroom and community on a daily basis.” As experts in their field, the faculty in these two programs continue to focus on student success through engaging research and national symposiums, conferences and publications.

The Health Law program at NSU emphasizes the main areas of the health law practice and offers a diverse and varied curriculum for students to become health law practitioners and policy makers. NSU Law continues its interprofessional collaboration with the NSU health professions colleges in providing engaging research between disciplines as well as commitment to community efforts to effect legislative issues.

NSU Law Legal Research and Writing offers a student-centered approach to legal writing instruction that integrates legal analysis with practical skills and professionalism. Our exceptional LRW faculty members have diverse practice expertise and are active leaders with the Legal Writing Institute and the Association of Legal Writing Directors. In addition to LRW, faculty members teach a wide array of courses, including experiential and doctrinal classes. Like all NSU Law faculty, they pride themselves on their commitment to student and community involvement.

Shepard Broad College of Law: Nova Southeastern University’s College of Law offers a cutting edge, skills-centered academic program in three-year full-time and four-year part-time divisions. With its recently redeveloped clinical programs, every NSU Law student is guaranteed a live-client experience. In-house clinical studies are supplemented by full-time field placement opportunities practicing law in Florida, across the United States, or select locations throughout the globe. To solidify student success after graduation, NSU Law pioneered a curriculum on the business of lawyering through the NSU Law Leadership Academy. NSU Law students have a myriad of curricular opportunities, including a rich, diverse curriculum, concentrations in International Law, Health Law or IP, Technology and Cybersecurity; dual degree programs abroad in Rome, Barcelona, or Prague; dual degree programs at many of NSU’s other 17 colleges; and much more. For more information, please visit law.nova.edu.

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU): Ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 200 National Research Universities and located in beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is a dynamic research institution dedicated to providing high-quality educational programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and first-professional degree levels. A private, not-for-profit institution, NSU has campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa Bay, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, while maintaining a presence online globally. For more than 50 years, NSU has been awarding degrees in a wide range of fields, while fostering groundbreaking research and an impactful commitment to community. Classified as a research university with “high research activity” by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is 1 of only 50 universities nationwide to also be awarded Carnegie’s Community Engagement Classification, and is also the largest private, not-for-profit institution in the United States that meets the U.S. Department of Education’s criteria as a Hispanic-serving Institution. Please visit http://www.nova.edu/ for more information about NSU.





