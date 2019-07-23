Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NSW Local Land Services : No free lunches - now a prime time for feral pig control

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 12:10am EDT

23 July 2019

With many farmers across the Central West hand-feeding livestock, Local Land Services is reminding landholders that feral pigs will also help themselves to stock feed.

Invasive Species Team Leader Nigel Boyce said landholders are seeing an increase in feral pigs around feeding and water points, which can undermine hand-feeding programs and spread disease.

'The current drought conditions are seeing feral pigs seeking out feed and water from places they would normally avoid,' Mr Boyce said.

'They are proving quite resourceful in accessing feeders and other feeding points, and cohabitating with livestock to do so.'

Feral pigs joining livestock at feed and water points also greatly increases the chance of spreading disease.

'Feral pigs can carry diseases such as leptospirosis and brucellosis, which can be spread to both livestock and humans with significant health implications,' Mr Boyce said.

While the situation is not ideal, it presents an opportunity to carry out trapping, baiting or a combination of both to effectively reduce the impact caused on agricultural production and the environment.

'We are advising landholders to take action while these pest species are gathered near water sources or near feeding areas.

'Unfortunately we can't control the weather, but we can use current conditions to our advantage and put a dent in local feral pig populations.'

Local Land Services biosecurity staff can assist landholders with technical advice on best practice control methods, including trap design and set up, and where appropriate the supply of poison.

To find out more about feral pig control, contact your nearest Local Land Services office, call 1300 795 299 or visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au

Media contact: Rod Campbell 0428 058 549

Disclaimer

NSW Local Land Services published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 04:09:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aChina June pork imports surge 62.8% from a year earlier
RE
01:16aSingapore Inflation Slowed to 0.6% in June
DJ
01:08aSterling in defensive mood on concerns about no-deal Brexit
RE
01:05aUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : 28 companies with combined market cap of $1.3 trillion step up to new level of climate ambition
PU
12:52aChina launches anti-dumping probe on U.S. propanol - ministry
RE
12:47aChina says needs 'arduous efforts' to meet 2019 industrial output goal
RE
12:43aChina's STAR Market stocks trim massive gains on second wild day of trade
RE
12:35aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New technology helps researchers decrease emissions at coal plants
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
3RBB BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019
4PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Resource Acquisition
5UBS GROUP : UBS : posts surprise second quarter profit boost
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group