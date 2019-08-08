Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NSW Local Land Services : Vigilance Needed for Deadly Mud Scours in Cattle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:25am EDT

08 August 2019

VIGILANCE NEEDED FOR DEADLY MUD SCOURS IN CATTLE

North Coast Veterinarians are encouraging cattle producers to be on the lookout for the disease Yersiniosis. Cases of the fatal bacterial disease, also known as mud scours have been seen on several properties on the North Coast in recent weeks.

Phil Kemsley, North Coast Local Land Services District Veterinarian said the bacteria Yersinia multiplies in decaying plant material in cool, wet soil.

'The bacteria Yersinia likes low temperatures and low oxygen levels typical in poorly drained paddocks and grows in dry grass material contaminated with mud' he added.

In dry conditions, cases are seen when cattle venture into muddy places such as bogs and dams exploring for food. It can also occur when feed hay becomes contaminated by mud.

Dr Kemsley explained that Yersiniosis often presents as an outbreak with several cattle in the herd affected, making it critical to identify the disease early. To help prevent further cases, cattle should be moved to another paddock, preferably one that is better drained.

Adults are usually affected, and the disease can be seen in any breed, with Brahmans and Brahman crosses being more susceptible.

'Signs of Yersinia can vary. In the early stages, cattle have a fever; this may resemble other fevers such as three-day sickness.' Dr Kemsley said.

'In some cases, affected cattle are found dead but in good body condition. Others have diarrhoea for several days, which results in dramatic weight loss.' Dr Kemsley added.

It is crucial to have suspicious cases investigated by a veterinarian as the infection responds well to treatment with an antibiotic. The period of recovery can be long, with cattle needing supplementary feed to regain the lost weight.

Yersiniosis usually stops once spring and warmer conditions arrive.

'As long as people wash their hands after handling cattle affected by the disease, it is not a threat to human health.' Dr Kemsley said

For further information contact North Coast Local Land Services District Veterinarian Phillip Kemsley

ENDS

Media contact: Dr Phillip Kemsley District Veterinarian, North Coast Local Land Services M: 0427 896 822

Disclaimer

NSW Local Land Services published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aApple under investigation for unfair competition in Russia
RE
02:51aUK housing market slows after June bounce - RICS
RE
02:49aBank of France forecasts third-quarter French economic growth at 0.3%
RE
02:49aBritain's Co-op Bank posts further losses as mortgage competition bites
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:47aSterling rout not yet over as no-deal Brexit odds jump - Reuters poll
RE
02:46aSingapore's APEX records first fuel oil futures for physical exchange
RE
02:40aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Solid output growth in manufacturing
PU
02:40aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Increased manufacturing turnover in the second quarter
PU
02:40aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Solid produksjonsvekst i industrien i 2. kvartal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4SBM OFFSHORE : SBM Offshore ups 2019 outlook after forecast-beating first half
5ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group