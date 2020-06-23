NTC's Hillman Recognized as Industry Thought Leader

PROGRESS in Lending has awarded CEO John Hillman a 2020 Thought Leader Award

Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC), the leading post-closing service provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, servicers, and custodians, announced today that company CEO John Hillman had been recognized by the PROGRESS in Lending Association as a 2020 Thought Leader. Hillman joined NTC 24 years ago and has been at the helm for the past 15 years.

The Thought Leader Award is new in 2020. It comes from an industry Trade Association that was formed to help lending executives grow their businesses by boiling down the latest news and trends into sound strategies. This company is run by industry veterans that have come together to make a positive difference for its readers.

“We live in unusual times. The impact of COVID-19 shows us that it’s time to think outside of the box so we can move forward as a country and a world,” wrote Tony Garritano, chairman and founder of PROGRESS in Lending Association. “Our existing awards all acknowledge the good work that executives are doing now, but we think it’s time to reward future work and initiatives. We need thought leaders that are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail. We need creativity. We need bold new ideas.”

During his time with Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc., he has led the company into becoming one of the largest lien release providers in the world. He has created a culture that delivers quality, driven by a relentless fixation on extraordinary training measures. He has fostered a working environment that encourages each employee to give back to the community so successfully that NTC employees have logged thousands of hours of community service.

“Early on, we saw that the companies that excelled created tools that gave mortgage servicers more control over the critical tasks they were managing,” Hillman said. “The tools we are deploying today are designed to give servicers this control. Today, it is more important than ever. COVID-19 has introduced unprecedented complexity to the servicing business, and without prudent management, we could see another historic crisis. Our team is putting a significant amount of effort into making sure that servicers are equipped to handle anything that comes at their businesses next.”

About NTC

Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) is a privately owned leading research and document-processing service provider to the residential mortgage industry. NTC services the nation’s top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors, and custodians, resulting in an expansion tied to its industry and local community’s contribution. NTC has won the Tampa Bay Times Top 100 Workplace Designation five times in its history and been listed among the top 200 companies in Tampa Bay twice. Community involvement and support for worthy causes is core to the culture at NTC. The NTC culture is to contribute by volunteering, donating, and helping in any way that is not expected. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.nationwidetitleclearing.info

