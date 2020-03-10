Log in
NTD Eurofins : Offers Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Testing Through Viracor Eurofins

03/10/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTD Eurofins, in accordance with the FDA Emergency Use Authorization Guidance, announces it will offer testing for Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR as of March 13, 2020 through its sister company Viracor Eurofins.  The new test utilizes real-time reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology to detect the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).  Viracor's qualitative Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay will be tested on Nasal Swab specimens. Healthcare providers can expect results within 1-2 to days from receipt at NTD.

Patients with suspected cases of COVID-19, should consult with a physician regarding ways to provide a specimen for testing by Viracor.  Various types of respiratory and serological specimens can be used to detect latent, acute and retrospective clinical cases associated with COVID-19.

With heightened attention surrounding the 2019 novel coronavirus, NTD has been working to deliver a diagnostic solution that will help physicians and expecting mothers navigate this public health emergency.  NTD is pleased to offer testing choices through Viracor Eurofins.

About NTD Eurofins

For more than 30 years, NTD Eurofins has pioneered the research and development of prenatal screening protocols for open neural tube defectsDown syndrome, Trisomy 18/13 and early onset preeclampsia. NTD Eurofins processes hundreds of thousands of maternal blood specimens each year. Using specially designed analytical workflow cycles and immunoassay systems that ensure accurate testing and documentation, and efficient specimen handling and reporting, NTD provides risk assessment services that help health care professionals and patients make more informed medical decisions. Utilizing our Eurofins national network of laboratories, NTD is also able to offer advanced genetic testing for our customers, providing a full suite of women's healthcare testing options.

About Eurofins - A global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international companies in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntd-eurofins-offers-coronavirus-sars-cov-2-testing-through-viracor-eurofins-301021070.html

SOURCE NTD Eurofins


© PRNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.