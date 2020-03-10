NTD Eurofins : Offers Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Testing Through Viracor Eurofins

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTD Eurofins, in accordance with the FDA Emergency Use Authorization Guidance, announces it will offer testing for Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR as of March 13, 2020 through its sister company Viracor Eurofins. The new test utilizes real-time reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology to detect the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Viracor's qualitative Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay will be tested on Nasal Swab specimens. Healthcare providers can expect results within 1-2 to days from receipt at NTD.

Patients with suspected cases of COVID-19, should consult with a physician regarding ways to provide a specimen for testing by Viracor. Various types of respiratory and serological specimens can be used to detect latent, acute and retrospective clinical cases associated with COVID-19.

With heightened attention surrounding the 2019 novel coronavirus, NTD has been working to deliver a diagnostic solution that will help physicians and expecting mothers navigate this public health emergency. NTD is pleased to offer testing choices through Viracor Eurofins.

For more than 30 years, NTD Eurofins has pioneered the research and development of prenatal screening protocols for open neural tube defects, Down syndrome, Trisomy 18/13 and early onset preeclampsia. NTD Eurofins processes hundreds of thousands of maternal blood specimens each year. Using specially designed analytical workflow cycles and immunoassay systems that ensure accurate testing and documentation, and efficient specimen handling and reporting, NTD provides risk assessment services that help health care professionals and patients make more informed medical decisions. Utilizing our Eurofins national network of laboratories, NTD is also able to offer advanced genetic testing for our customers, providing a full suite of women's healthcare testing options.

