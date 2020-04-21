Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NTGN, ETFC, TTPH, and MINI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 10:35am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NTGN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Neon’s agreement to be acquired by BioNTech SE. Shareholders of Neon will receive 0.063 American Depository Shares for each share of Neon owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-neon-therapeutics-inc.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ETFC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to E*TRADE’s agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*TRADE owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-etrade-financial-corporation.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TTPH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ agreement to be acquired by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will receive 0.6303 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and one contingent value right for each share of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Mobile Mini’s agreement to be acquired by WillScot Corporation. Shareholders of Mobile Mini will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot Corporation for each share of Mobile Mini owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mobile-mini-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aUBS : Advisor, Jason Stephens, Named to Financial Times List of Top 400 Financial Advisors
PR
10:54aDANSKE BANK A/S : transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
10:54aOMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
10:51aGREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : OPAP to take majority stake in online bookmaker Stoiximan's Greek, Cypriot business
RE
10:51aIIROC Trade Resumption - HOU
AQ
10:50aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:50aOPB, TERP, MYL, and FG Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
GL
10:49aIIROC Trade Resumption - HOD
AQ
10:49aKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:48aPAN GLOBAL RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PGZ
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
4SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
5DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group